'Party all you want, we don’t mind', says EC in Karnataka

It is election time and the watchful eyes of the Election Commission is everywhere. Under its radar are parties, marriages and a host of other events. It has been noticed in many cases that weddings and parties are normally used by politicians to splurge cash to bag the votes.

Now, this has led to several applications being filed by private individuals seeking permission to hold a party or wedding. They do not want any embarrassment of the EC officials dropping in and playing party pooper.

Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka, Sanjiv Kumar, however, cleared the air and said that private and non-political events do not require permission from the EC. Weddings, parties or birthday parties do not violate the model code of conduct he also said.

He, however, added that an eye would be kept on such events. The teams have been asked to keep an eye, but interfere he also said. If the MCC teams have any doubt that such private programmes are being used as camouflage by political parties for distribution of gift articles or serving of food items, then the teams shall inquire and if found true, necessary action may be taken as per the provision under the law," he also added.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day