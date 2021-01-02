Parts of north India sees rainfall amid shivering temperatures

Explained: Why people in north India should avoid consumption of alcohol during cold wave?

New Delhi, Jan 02: In chilling cold, parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi received rain during the early hours of Saturday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that light to moderate rains along with thunderstorms will occur in the northern region during the next few hours.

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rewari, Bhiwadi, Manesar, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Sonipat, Gannaur, Deeg, Mathura, Hathras, Bharatpur, Hansi, Tosham, Jind, Safodon, Panipat, Karnal, Shamli, Kaithal, Narwana, Narnaul and Isolated places of South, South- West Delhi during next 2 hours," the weather bureau said on its Twitter handle.

The IMD also pointed out that dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh and dense fog was seen in isolated pockets over northwest Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

"Visibility recorded (during 1730 hrs IST of yesterday to 0530 hrs IST of today) (200 metre or less): Amritsar, Bareilly, Patiala and Ambala-25 each; Gaya and Karnal-50 each; Ganganagar, Hissar, Aligarh and Gwalior-200 each," it added.

On New Year, the national capital, which recorded the season's lowest temperature of 1.1 degree Celsius on New Year, also saw very dense fog in Palam with zero visibility till 7am on Saturday after which it improved to approximately 150 metres.

Several areas situated in the northwestern plains recorded sub-zero or near 0°C minimum temperatures on the New Year's Day on Friday. Haryana's Hisar on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 1.2 degrees Celsius - the coldest in 47 years.