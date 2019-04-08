  • search
    Parts of Congress' campaign song changed after EC's objection

    New Delhi, Apr 8: The Election Commission (EC) has reportedly objected to certain wordings in the campaign theme song of the Congress party.

    The Congress had to remove one stanza from their campaign song ''Main hi toh Hindustan hoon'' after the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) team of the EC informed the grand old party to do so.

    These lines reportedly accuse the Modi-led NDA government at the Centre of spreading hatred and pitching communities against each other. The song ''Main hi toh Hindustan hoon'' has been penned by Javed Akhtar.

    The Election Commission has set up media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) at state and district levels to clear political advertisements and campaign material for the Lok Sabha election, a PTI report said. The song was passed by the committee after the lyrics were changed. However, Congress has challenged the order.

    The EC on Saturday (April 06) said that BJP's theme song composed by Asansol MP Babul Supriyo cannot be played anywhere after the TMC raised objections against it.

    Here are the lines of the Congress campaign song which the EC found objectionable:

    "Tum jhooti chaalein chal ke, sheheron ke naam badal ke, noton ko kachra kar ke, aur har nirdhan ko chhal ke, nafrat ka dhuaan phailaake, bhai se bhai ladaake, kehte ho hum ko chun lo, ab tum bhi humaari sun lo".

    [After making false moves, changing the names of cities, consigning currency notes to scrap, deceiving every poor person, spreading the smoke of hate, pitting brother against brother, you say 'elect me', but you must listen to us].

