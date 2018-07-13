Partial Solar Eclipse 2018:Is it a bad omen?

New Delhi, July 13: There's a partial Solar Eclipse taking place today, July 13, 2018. Interestingly, the solar eclipse on July 13 will be a rare incident as it will occur on Friday the 13th, which also happens to a date that is considered as a harbinger of bad luck by the conservative Christians.

In the year 2018, only partial solar can be seen and while the first partial solar eclipse of the year occurred on February 15, the next partial solar eclipse will occur on July 13.

Also read: Partial Solar Eclipse today: Time, location and how to watch

It will be The solar eclipse on July 13 or the Surya Grahan will briefly pass over the edges of Antarctica which lies south of Australia and sky-gazers from the southern coasts of Australia as well as New Zealand might be able to catch a brief view of the eclipse.

In olden days, the period of eclipse was believed to be an inauspicious time as the main energy providing source - the Sun - was not clearly visible. It was believed that during the time of eclipse there is an increase in harmful agents, bacteria and germs due to the absence of the Sun's rays.

Also read: Partial Solar Eclipse 2018 on July 13: Will we see it in India?

This is the reason why some people would choose to consume their food after the eclipse only. In some households, they still toss away the food that has been there in the house during the eclipse, believing it may have deteriorated in terms of nutritive value.

In India, people usually prefer to stay indoors and not consume any food items during the time of the grahan or eclipse. Also, darbha grass or Tulsi leaves are put in eatables and water to prevent the ill effects of the grahan.

Also read: Partial Solar Eclipse 2018: Do's and don'ts

Many believe in taking bath after the eclipse is over and change to new clothes. Chanting of mantras dedicated to sun god is another practice followed by many households in the country.

Scientifically, there has been no evidence to prove that eclipse can be harmful during pregnancy, but many consider it as a bad omen for pregnant women. The superstitions also go to the extent of asserting that moving out during the eclipse or watching it may cause one to give birth to a deformed baby.

Therefore, pregnant women are not allowed to leave their rooms during the eclipse and curtains are drawn so that the Moon does not pose a threat.

Well, it is totally up to you whether you want to believe or not. But, when it comes to the welfare of the child, mothers generally do not want to take chances or challenge 'ancient wisdom'.

But there is no scientific study that proves that pregnant women should stay indoors and avoid everything connected to the eclipse. Especially, pregnant women are asked to stay indoors and chant the Santana Gopala Mantra. Others meanwhile can chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra.