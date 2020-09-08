Partial opening of schools for Class 9 to 12 from September 21: Check guidelines

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 08: The Centre on Tuesday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for partial resumption of teaching activities in schools for students of Classes 9 to 12, on a voluntary basis, from September 21.

"Government of India is following a phase-wise unlocking of activities. In days to come, this would also involve partial resumption of activities in schools for students of Classes 9th to 12th on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This would be allowed from 21st September 2020," said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a statement.

Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible.

Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.

Frequent handwashing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty.

Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be done wherever feasible.

Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves the strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly.

Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest.

Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App may be advised wherever feasible.

Schools have to ensure the following arrangements:

Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

Students of class 9th to 12th shall be permitted to visit their school on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians. Such visits and teacher-student interaction must be organized in a staggered manner.