Partial opening of schools for Class 9 to 12 from September 21: Check guidelines
New Delhi, Sep 08: The Centre on Tuesday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for partial resumption of teaching activities in schools for students of Classes 9 to 12, on a voluntary basis, from September 21.
"Government of India is following a phase-wise unlocking of activities. In days to come, this would also involve partial resumption of activities in schools for students of Classes 9th to 12th on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers. This would be allowed from 21st September 2020," said Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a statement.
- Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible.
- Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.
- Frequent handwashing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty.
- Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be done wherever feasible.
- Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves the strict practice of covering one's mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly.
- Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest.
- Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.
- Installation and use of Aarogya Setu App may be advised wherever feasible.
Schools have to ensure the following arrangements:
Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.
Students of class 9th to 12th shall be permitted to visit their school on a voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers. This will be subject to written consent of their parents/guardians. Such visits and teacher-student interaction must be organized in a staggered manner.