Partial lunar eclipse on July 17: Check time

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, July 13: A partial lunar eclipse will occur on July 17. The same would be visible from all parts of India, except the extreme north eastern part of the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

A government statement read that the partial eclipse would begin from 1.31 am and end at 4.30 am. The moon will be gradually covered by the earth's shadow and the maximum partial eclipse will occur at 3.01 am, when about a little more than half of the moon will be covered by the earth's shadow.