  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: India to witness Chadra Grahan on July 17; Do's and Don'ts

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, July 15: India is about to witness a Partial Lunar Eclipse on July 17 except extreme from north eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh.

    As per US space agency NASA, the lunar eclipse will be at its peak at precisely 10.31pm BST on July 16 (3:01 am IST on July 17).

    Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: India to witness Chadra Grahan on July 17; Dos and Donts
    Representational Image

    The eclipse will be visible in areas across Australasia (Australia, New Zealand, and some neighbouring islands), Asia except northeastern parts, Africa, Europe except northern most Scandinavia, and most of South America.

    A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves between the Sun and Moon but the three celestial bodies do not form a straight line in space. When that happens, a part of the Moon's surface is covered by the darkest, central part of the Earth's shadow. This central part of the Earth's shadow is called the umbra.

    On July 16, Lunar Eclipse 2019 to coincide with Guru Purnima

    Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019 Do's

    • One should take a ritualistic bath in the beginning of the eclipse.
    • It is best advised to pray during the Grahan time or do Japa.
    • Take bath after the eclipse.
    • You can protect the food by putting Tulsi in it. The healing benefits of Tulsi makes the food consumable.
    • Recital of mantras is an important activity you can do during the eclipse.
    • You must take a ritualistic bath in the morning.
    • The idols of Vishnu and Shiva should be bathed on this day.

    Don'ts

    • People avoid cooking, eating, and drinking during lunar eclipses. They believe food spoils faster in the absence of the Sun's light, and may bring on indigestion.
    • Pregnant women must not step out of the house.
    • Avoid doing important tasks during Grahan.

    Uploading selfies of eating and drinking during the time of eclipse would be starting step towards breaking the false belief system prevalent in public.

    More LUNAR ECLIPSE News

    Read more about:

    lunar eclipse india

    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 6:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue