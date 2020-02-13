India raises questions on ‘efficacy’ of Hafiz Saeed's conviction ahead of FATF meet

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 13: Unimpressed by Islamabad's move to sentence Hafiz Saeed, chief of Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Toiba, India has asked Pakistan to ensure all terrorist leaders and groups operating on its soil face justice.

"We have seen media reports that a court in Pakistan has sentenced UN designated and internationally proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed in terror financing case. It is part of a long pending international obligation of Pakistan to put an end to support for terrorism," ANI reported quoting government sources.

Explained: The terror funding case against Lashkar boss Hafiz Saeed

"The decision (by Pakistan) has been made on the eve of the FATF plenary meeting, which has to be noted. Hence, the efficacy of this decision remains to be seen," the sources said.

"It has to also be seen whether Pakistan would take action against other all terrorist entities and individuals operating from territories under its control, and bring perpetrators of cross-border terrorist attacks, including in Mumbai and Pathankot, to justice expeditiously," it added.

The Financial Action Task Force or FATF, a global watchdog against terror funding has stepped up pressure on Pakistan to come clean or face action, such as putting on a black list that could severely restrict international financial aid and even lead to a downgrade by independent ratings agencies.

Pakistan court convicts Hafiz Saeed in terror financing cases

Saeed was on Wednesday sentenced to 11 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in two terror financing cases.

Saeed, a UN designated terrorist whom the US has placed a USD 10 million bounty on, was arrested on July 17 in the terror financing cases. He is lodged at the Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in high security.