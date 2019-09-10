  • search
    14 rescued after building collapses in Mumbai's Crawford market; 7 fire tenders on spot

    By Simran Kashyap
    Mumbai, Sep 10: Fourteen people were rescued after a three-storey building collapsed at Crawford Market in Mumbai on Wednesday. Seven fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

    Officials said that the building collapsed around 9.15 pm. Several people have been rescued, they said.

    The building was under the jurisdiction of state housing agency MHADA, as per the preliminary information.

    A fire brigade team and Mumbai civic body officials were at the spot. Search and rescue operation is on, a civic body official said.

    "As a precautionary measure, the adjoining building has been evacuated," PS Rahangdale, chief of Mumbai fire brigade, said.

    In a similar incident today, a ground-plus-three-story building located in Fort area of south Mumbai collapsed, trapping three to four people. All of them were rescued by the authorities.

    "Yousuf' building in Lohar chawl on Mangaldas Road suddenly collapsed in the evening," the officials said.

