    Part of all 8 Cabinet Committees, Amit Shah is boss 2 in Modi Sarkar

    New Delhi, June 06: Amit Shah is part of all the eight Cabinet Committees that was reconstituted by the Government of India.

    The reconstitution took place under the Transaction of Business Rules.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah during the first cabinet meeting, at the Prime Minister's Office, in South Block, New Delhi.

    These include - Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Cabinet Committee on Accommodation, Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Cabinet Committee on Security, Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth and Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

    Government re-constitutes Cabinet committees, check the full list

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is part of six of the committees, while Amit Shah is part of all of them. On the other hand Nirmala Sitharaman is part of seven of the committees, while Nitin Gadkari is part of five. Rajnath Singh is part of three Cabinet Committees, while Piyush Goyal is part of five.

