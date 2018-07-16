Parrikar says Congress would believe if Army had taken him in surgical strikes

New Delhi, July 16: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday asked if the Congress would have believed in the surgical strikes if the Army had taken its Rahul Gandhi along on the mission.

What do the opposition parties claim? That they (surgical strikes) were not carried out. Look at the negativity. Should I have taken you (opposition) along? Should I have told the army that take Rahul Gandhi along and carry out the surgical strikes?.''

The most important thing about surgical strikes is the secrecy. Only PM, me, Army chief and Director General of Military Operation knew. Other than the four of us, those who knew were core commander, army commander in Srinagar and those who executed it.''

Parrikar was the Defence Minister when the two surgical strikes were conducted by the Indian armed forces on the country's eastern and western fronts.