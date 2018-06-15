Parrikar returns to India: Resumes work at his office in state secretariat

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar resumed work at his office in the state secretariat on Friday a day after he returned from the USA where he was undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment. The chief minister has been in the US for treatment of a pancreatic ailment since March this year.

Earlier, Parrikar visited Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji.

Before leaving Goa, Parrikar had formed a cabinet advisory committee to guide the state administration on governance and other issues, in his absence. He has been monitoring the affairs of the state from the US.

The tenure of the committee comprising Sudin Dhavalikar of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Francis D'Souza of the BJP and Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party will expire on June 30.

According to reports, Parrikar is likely to chair a cabinet meeting on June 15 to decide the dates for the upcoming monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day