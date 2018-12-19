  • search
    Parrikar favoured Sukhoi jets over Rafale says Congress

    By
    |

    Panaji, Dec 19: Manohar Parrikar was in favour of buying Sukhoi SU-30MK1 instead of the Rafale jets, according to the Congress. Parrikar who was the Defence Minister before moving to Goa as Chief Minister felt that the Sukhoi was cheaper and as good as Rafale, according to Congress spokesperson Ramakant Khalap.

    Khalap said at a press conference that the mystery of the Rafale Deal was embedded in a geographical triangle of Paris, Delhi and Goa. Now that Parrikar is on his feet, he should answer queries relating to the deal, Khalap also said.

    In July 2015, Parrikar had said in the Rajya Sabha that the agreement for 126 aircraft is being withdrawn and negotiations for 36 aircraft will begin. In 2014, he had said that instead of Rafale, Sukhoi SU-30MK1 be purchased as they are as good as Rafale and cheaper as well. Khalap said that this was the view Parrikar had expressed in his capacity as Defence Minister.

    Khalap went on to say that we have Delhi, we have Paris and we have Goa. A triangle which perhaps holds the mystery of this Rafale aircraft. He further added that Parrikar should not answer questions as he would be able to throw more light on this mystery.

