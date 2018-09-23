Parrikar to continue as Goa CM, cabinet rejig soon: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 23: BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday made it clear that Manohar Parrikar, who is undergoing treatment in AIIMS, Delhi, will continue as Goa's Chief Minister. Shah, in a tweet, also said that changes in the Goa Cabinet would be made soon.

Ever since Parrikar was admitted to AIIMS for treatment, there have been speculations over his continuation as the chief minister of Goa.

Shah said on Twitter the decision to continue with Parrikar was made after discussions with the BJP's "core team".

"It has been decided during a discussion with the Goa BJP core team that Manohar Parrikar will continue to lead the Goa government. There will soon be a reshuffle of ministers and their portfolios," Shah tweeted.

[Congress meet Goa Governor, demand floor test]

Parrikar's poor health had sparked speculation over his continuation as the chief minister of Goa, and Shah had recently sent a central party leaders' team to the coastal state to speak to allies and take stock of political situation.

[BJP not to change its CM in Goa; looking for options if allies join the BJP]

In the 40-member Goa assembly, the Congress is the largest party with 16 seats and the BJP has 14. The BJP is in power in Goa with the support of allies Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three independents.

With Parrikar's health deteriorating, the Goa Forward and three Independent MLAs demanded a "permanent solution" to the leadership crisis. Parrikar has visited the United States thrice in seven months for treatment. He is suffering from a pancreatic ailment.