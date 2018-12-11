Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
BJP00
CONG00
BSP00
OTH00
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
BJP00
CONG00
IND00
OTH00
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
BJP00
CONG00
IND00
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS00
AIMIM00
BJP00
OTH00
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
CONG00
MNF00
MPC00
OTH00
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Parliament's Winter Session begins today: Here are key bills likely to be taken up

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 11: With the Winter Session of Parliament set to begin from Tuesday, about 43 bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passage, including the all-important Triple Talaq Bill, which needs legislative approval after being promulgated as an ordinance in September.

    Representational Image

    The start of the session is coinciding with the counting of votes for assembly polls in five states, and the outcome of the high-pitched electoral battle, seen as the "semi final" ahead of next year's Lok Sabha polls, is likely to be felt inside and outside Parliament.

    PM's appeal

    "It is a prime responsibility for all of us to contribute to the service of the nation and its people by ensuring smooth functioning of the Parliament," he said. A host of issues were brought up by the leaders of parties during the meeting. There was a consensus across party lines for ensuring smooth functioning of Parliament without disruptions and deadlocks to be resolved through constructive discussions in both the Houses.

    Also Read Winter session to begin today; Opp likely to corner BJP over Rafale deal, CBI war

    Here's a look at the key bills which are likely to be taken up during the session:

    1. The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017

    2. The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018

    3. The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017

    4. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017

    Bills likely to be introduced:

    1. The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2018

    2. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018

    3. Women's Reservation Bill

    Another 20 new bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passage. Two bills have been listed for withdrawal during the session.

    Read more about:

    winter session parliament

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue