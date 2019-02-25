Parliamentary Panel asks Twitter to ensure no foreign influence in 2019 poll

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 25: A parliamentary panel on Monday asked micro-blogging site Twitter to ensure that the Lok Sabha elections 2019 aren't compromised in any way. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology also told Twitter to talk to the Election Commission officials and ensure "real-time compliance" with the guidelines concerning free and fair elections. The meeting lasted about three-and-a-half hours.

During a meeting with the officials of the microblogging site, panel chief Anurag Thakur has reportedly asked them to ensure that the elections were not influenced by foreign entities.

Sources also told ANI that Twitter was given ten days to reply in writing to questions that remained unanswered and that they may be summoned again before the Parliamentary Committee.

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey did not appear before the Parliamentary panel on IT on Monday but he reportedly wrote a personal note to Thakur, allowing Vice President and Global Policy Head Colin Crowell, to appear on behalf of the site.

The panel had summoned Dorsey to appear before it on February 25, refusing to meet "junior officials" during its meeting on February 11.

The Centre has been warning social media platforms of strong action if any attempt was made to influence the electoral process.