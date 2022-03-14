'Parliamentary camaraderie': Shashi Tharoor posts selfie with Bhagwant Mann

Must learn to be less thin-skinned: Tharoor on India lodging protest over Singapore PM's remarks

New Delhi, Mar 14: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today posted a selfie on Twitter with Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann in the Lok Sabha as the AAP leader is scheduled to submit his resignation from the Lower House ahead of taking oath as the chief minister of Punjab.

Tharoor said that many Congress MPs congratulated Bhagwant Mann for his victory and on being appointed the Chief Minister.

"Parliamentary camaraderie: many @incIndia MPs came up to Bhagwant Mann to congratulate him on his election victory& appointment as CM of Punjab. I had the pleasure of sharing his joy after five years of being seated in the same bench in the Lok Sabha in the previous term," he tweeted.

Parliamentary camaraderie: many @incIndia MPs came up to Bhagwant Mann to congratulate him on his election victory& appointment as CM of Punjab. I had the pleasure of sharing his joy after five years of being seated in the same bench in the Lok Sabha in the previous term. pic.twitter.com/AD3TfinFzc — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 14, 2022

Mann along with other cabinet ministers will take oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Bhagat Singh near Nawanshahar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) romped home in 92 of the 117 assembly seats, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and defeating several stalwarts, including Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and ex-CM Amarinder Singh.

Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann has urged newly elected AAP MLAs to spend most of their time in villages and cities to resolve people's problems. Stating that people have high expectations from the AAP government for changing their lives, Mann told the MLAs, "Work there where we sought votes."

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 13:48 [IST]