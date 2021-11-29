YouTube
    Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE: Bill to repeal farm laws to be tabled; All parties issue whip

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 29: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday, with the government ready to bring in a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the first day itself while the Opposition plans to put pressure for law on minimum support price on agricultural produce. The session beginning Monday will conclude on December 23.

    Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE: Bill to repeal farm laws to be tabled;

    Here are the LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:31 AM, 29 Nov
    The joint Opposition Sunday demanded the formal repeal of the three contentious farm laws and a legislation to guarantee MSP, as it raised a host of issues, including price rise and the coronavirus management, at an all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the winter session of Parliament.
    1:30 AM, 29 Nov
    Several parties on Sunday demanded at an all-party meeting that the women's reservation bill be taken up in the Winter Session of parliament, PTI sources said. The TMC, YSR Congress and the DMK were among the parties that suggested that the bill be brought for discussion in the session starting Monday, they said.
    12:50 AM, 29 Nov
    A report of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 will also be tabled in the two Houses during the session.
    12:49 AM, 29 Nov
    The Congress has also demanded a condolence resolution for the farmers who died during the year-long protests against the three laws.
    12:48 AM, 29 Nov
    The opposition will seek to target the government on the issue of farmers' plight as well as their demand for a legal backing for minimum support price.
    12:48 AM, 29 Nov
    Besides the repeal bill, the government has listed 25 draft legislations for the Parliament session, including one to ban all but a few private cryptocurrencies while allowing an official digital currency by the RBI.
    12:47 AM, 29 Nov
    The Farm Laws repeal bill is slated to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday. Following its passage in the Lower House, the bill to repeal the three farm laws is likely to be taken up in Rajya Sabha on Monday itself, news agency PTI reported sources as saying.
    12:47 AM, 29 Nov
    The ruling BJP and main opposition party Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present on the day. The session beginning Monday will conclude on December 23.
    12:47 AM, 29 Nov
    The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday, with the government ready to bring in a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws.

    parliament lok sabha rajya sabha

