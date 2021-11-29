For Quick Alerts
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE: Bill to repeal farm laws to be tabled; All parties issue whip
India
New Delhi, Nov 29: The Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin on a stormy note on Monday, with the government ready to bring in a bill to repeal the three contentious farm laws on the first day itself while the Opposition plans to put pressure for law on minimum support price on agricultural produce. The session beginning Monday will conclude on December 23.
The joint Opposition Sunday demanded the formal repeal of the three contentious farm laws and a legislation to guarantee MSP, as it raised a host of issues, including price rise and the coronavirus management, at an all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the winter session of Parliament.
Several parties on Sunday demanded at an all-party meeting that the women's reservation bill be taken up in the Winter Session of parliament, PTI sources said. The TMC, YSR Congress and the DMK were among the parties that suggested that the bill be brought for discussion in the session starting Monday, they said.