    Parliament vociferously debates on harsh punishment for rapists

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 02: The Lok Sabha on Monday started vociferously debating on the ways to curb atrocities against women across the nation. In the winter session of Parliament Defence Minister Rajnath Singh suggested bringing a new law for tackle issues related to sexual abuse of women in the country.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking in Winter Session of Parliament
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking in Winter Session of Parliament

    Singh said, "New law can be brought in to tackle issues of sexual abuse of women if the House feels the need."

    Trinamool Congress' Sougata Roy lashed out at Local administration and Home Minister of Telangana, he said, "The family of the victim had to rush to the police station to find the whereabouts of this young girl. Local administration is callous and Home Minister makes insensitive statements."

    Roy requested the central government that there should be a capital punishment for a heinous crime like rape, and urged the House to take cognizance of the matter.

    During the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Congress' Uttam Kumar Nalamada Reddy said, "This incident took place in the highest security area of Hyderabad city."

    He also slammed at the Telangana Home Minister's shocking remarks that she should have contacted the police instead of her family. He, lashed at the administration saying that the police officers insulted the family members by saying that their daughter must have eloped with somebody.

    Reddy, raise a point that due to indiscriminate selling of liquor in the state also increases crime like this. Condemning the incident, he demanded capital punishment for the accused.

    'Justice for women' sloganeering nationwide, RS condemns Hyderabad Vet's rape, murder

    DMK leader P Wilson's came up with a powerful statement, he said that courts should be given permission to surgically and chemically castration for the convicted rapists and the cost of such a harsh and extreme procedure should be recovered from the accused themself by selling their assets. He demanded that the identity of sexual offenders should be made public.

