Parliament Updates: RS adjourns for the day amid slogan shouting by oppn members against CAA

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 03: The argument over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will make its way to Parliament on Monday as the opposition parties have planned to corner the government over the contentious legislation that has triggered the nationwide protest.

All the opposition parties - Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and others have already given adjournment notices demanding immediate discussion on the CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC)

Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come to Parliament and clarify his position on BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's "objectionable" remarks on Mahatma Gandhi. Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu also mentioned sitting member M C Mary Kom being awarded the Padma Vibhushan, saying she is the first woman spokesperson of the country to be decorated with the award. When the House met for the day today at 11 am, Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu read out an obituary reference on the passing away of Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said Al Said and also on the death of 29 people and animals in Australia's bushfires. Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to departed souls. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I have a fundamental issue. We run the House based on rules. There is Rule 267 for discussion. Why there is such a rule in the book if it is not allowed." On the Jamia firing incident G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home said, "These things should not happen. Those who carry arms and do such things should be punished, government will take strict action." BJP MP Kirron Kher and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom were also present at the Parliament today. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm after uproar by Opposition over CAA. BJP Parliamentary party meeting to be held on Tuesday at 9.30 am in Parliament. Opposition staged walkout as BJP MP Parvesh Verma starts speaking in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "You are fake Hindus," he said in an attack on the BJP, adding that if its members were "asli (genuine) Hindus", then they would have behaved differently. Despite the protests, at least nine questions were taken up during the Question Hour, the first in the current Budget session. Some Congress members were heard raising slogans, seeking "azadi" (freedom) from the CAA, NPR and NRC. TMC moves 6 amendments to Prez’s speech; questions silence on J&K, CAA, economic slowdown. Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha said,"The government has no shame, they are firing at students, they do such atrocities on women." Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Common people of India are protesting to save the constitution, they are protesting while holding the constitution & singing the national anthem but they are being fired at. People of India are being killed mercilessly." Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan today said that the extremist groups like SDPI are intervening on issues like CAA and trying to deviate the attention from the main issue. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon. Uproar in Lok Sabha as few opposition MPs shout "Goli maarna bandh karo; desh ko todna bandh karo". Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla reminded members of the House that the country will "only move forward if lawmakers take their seats and ask questions significant to their constituency." The Rajya Sabha stands adjourned due to the uproar against the CAA. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, & Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to "reconsider CAA after unrest in the country & to stop the process of NRC & NPR". Opposition leaders raised "goli maarna bandh karo" slogan in Lok Sabha, as BJP leader Anurag Thakur got up to speak. MPs raises voice condemning the incidents of firing at Jamia University and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Opposition leaders raises 'Save India, Save Our Democracy' slogans in Lok Sabha and create a ruckus in the House. The opposition parties- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian National Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress, Indian Union Muslim League have given adjournment notices in the Parliament on the issues of CAA, NPR and NRC, besides the violence that many educational institutes witnessed over the past month. In the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate from the Opposition side, on the other side TMC leaders Sougata Roy and Mahua Moitra will deliver remarks.

