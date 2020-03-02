Parliament UPDATES: Panel led by LS Speaker to probe disruption in House from March 2-5
By Anuj Cariappa
New Delhi, Mar 06: A committee, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, will look into the incidents that took place in the House between March 2 and 5, the house was informed on Friday after the Opposition demanded revocation of the suspension of seven Congress MPs.
The suspended MPs include Gaurav Gogoi, Dean Kuriakose, T.N. Prathapan. Meenakshi Lekhi was on the chair. The suspension was for snatching paper from Speaker's Chair. Parliament Party Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution asking them to be suspended for the rest of the session.
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:
11:22 AM, 6 Mar
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on March 11.
11:19 AM, 6 Mar
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.
11:19 AM, 6 Mar
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu: I appeal to all including the govt and Opposition to discuss among themselves to come to some sort of meaningful solution to see that the House functions effectively.
10:45 AM, 6 Mar
Samajwadi Party (SP) MP's Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over Delhi violence.
10:45 AM, 6 Mar
Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need to provide relief to riot-affected families in Delhi & setting up of an independent inquiry commission'.
10:44 AM, 6 Mar
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Amar Patnaik has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to confer Bharat Ratna on former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.
10:44 AM, 6 Mar
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury & Kodikunnil Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence.
10:43 AM, 6 Mar
Samajwadi Party MPs Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over Delhi violence that took place last week and claimed 53 lives.
10:42 AM, 6 Mar
A day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended seven Congress MPs for unruly behaviour, the grand old party plans to chalk out its strategy and also protest at the Mahatma statue outside the House.
3:32 PM, 5 Mar
Seven Congress members suspended from remaining period of Budget session; motion in this regard passed by voice vote in LS.
3:32 PM, 5 Mar
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day.
12:31 PM, 5 Mar
The government has carried out two evacuation missions, bringing back a total of 767 from China. All of them have been kept in quarantine and have so far tested negative for the virus, says says home minister.
12:29 PM, 5 Mar
In Lok Sabha, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is now addressing the session on the coronavirus outbreak.
12:29 PM, 5 Mar
Rajya Sabha proceeding adjourned for the day.
12:28 PM, 5 Mar
Opposition MPs began protesting against the Delhi violence. "This is Parliament, not a bazaar," Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said.
11:31 AM, 5 Mar
As on 4th March, a total of 28529 persons were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored, says Harsh Vardhan.
11:31 AM, 5 Mar
"The universal screening for all international passengers to now be conducted," he added.
11:23 AM, 5 Mar
Amid uproar by opposition leaders who chanted we want justice, proceedings in Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 pm.
11:23 AM, 5 Mar
The government had initiated a series of actions to contain the spread of the virus. He said he was conducting daily reviews, he said.
11:22 AM, 5 Mar
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is briefing the Rajya Sabha about concerted effort from all sectors of government to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
11:08 AM, 5 Mar
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today sought a discussion on coronavirus. "I request the government to make a statement on Coronavirus, which has affected so many people so far," he said in Rajya Sabha.
11:07 AM, 5 Mar
Proceedings have begun in both the Houses.
10:26 AM, 5 Mar
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given notice for adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on the issue of Delhi violence.
10:25 AM, 5 Mar
Trinamool Congress has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the "Healing needed after deaths in Delhi”.
10:25 AM, 5 Mar
Congress MP Kapil Sibal has given notice in Rajya Sabha for short duration discussion over 'outcome of the recent visit of the US President to India'.
10:25 AM, 5 Mar
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over a discussion on Delhi violence.
10:24 AM, 5 Mar
CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T. Siva have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the issue of Delhi violence.
10:24 AM, 5 Mar
Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of violence in Delhi.
10:23 AM, 5 Mar
Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa has written to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stating that the investigations on the drug mafia in Punjab are being handled in an inefficient manner, urges the Centre to look into it immediately.
10:23 AM, 5 Mar
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the 'need to provide relief to the violence-affected families in Delhi and to set up an independent inquiry commission'.
9:12 AM, 2 Mar
Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over violence in Delhi.
9:13 AM, 2 Mar
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury & K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence.
9:17 AM, 2 Mar
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
9:18 AM, 2 Mar
Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan to introduce The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
9:18 AM, 2 Mar
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to move The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today.
9:51 AM, 2 Mar
Trinamool Congress MPs will stage dharna near Gandhi statue at the Parliament today at 10.30.
9:54 AM, 2 Mar
KK Ragesh, CPI(M) MP has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over violence in Delhi.
10:06 AM, 2 Mar
Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over the issue of violence in Delhi.
10:28 AM, 2 Mar
The Opposition parties separately sent 23 notices in Lok Sabha in connection with the deadly Delhi riots.
10:30 AM, 2 Mar
Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, AIMIM and DMK are among the parties to have sent notices in the Lower House of Parliament.
10:42 AM, 2 Mar
Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over violence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/KAFIGi3IcI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament; the second phase of Budget Session.
11:10 AM, 2 Mar
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after an obituary reference to Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, JD(U) MP from Valmiki Nagar, Bihar who passed away on 28th February.
11:32 AM, 2 Mar
Delhi: Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over #DelhiViolence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/PmzdkSj5Fo
Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over Delhi Violence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
11:33 AM, 2 Mar
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal arrives in Parliament to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
11:56 AM, 2 Mar
Covering their eyes with black bands and holding a finger on their lips in an apparent imitation of the Gandhi's Three Monkeys, TMC MPs Mohua Mitra, Sukhendu Shekhar Rai held protest over Delhi riot inside the Parliament premises today.
11:59 AM, 2 Mar
AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta heldb protest in front of Gandhi statue of Parliament against violence in Delhi. They raised slogans of "BJP murdabad".
12:06 PM, 2 Mar
Ruckus ensues in the Upper House of Parliament as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to take up the issue of Delhi riots. RS adjourned till 2pm following commotion.
1:54 PM, 2 Mar
Returning to Parliament to resume the session, with the violence in Delhi uppermost in our minds. Congress MPs made their feelings clear this morning before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue: pic.twitter.com/xZdYlEEyqD
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweets, "Returning to Parliament to resume the session, with the violence in Delhi uppermost in our minds. Congress MPs made their feelings clear this morning before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue."
2:20 PM, 2 Mar
Congress MP's show placards and raise slogans in Lok Sabha demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over.
2:38 PM, 2 Mar
Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha: Those who didn't take any action even after 3000 people were killed in 1984, the same people are today creating a ruckus here. I strongly condemn this attitude.
2:40 PM, 2 Mar
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow following uproar over Delhi Violence.
3:37 PM, 2 Mar
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as ruckus continued over the discussion on recent Delhi riots.
3:38 PM, 2 Mar
Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day after resuming proceedings briefly.
9:17 AM, 3 Mar
KK Ragesh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP, has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over violence in Delhi.
9:20 AM, 3 Mar
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, over violence in Delhi.
10:24 AM, 3 Mar
BJP MP Saroj Pandey has given Zero Hour Notice over 'one nation, one election.'
10:25 AM, 3 Mar
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called a meeting of leaders of all political parties as logjam over Delhi violence continues in the Parliament.
