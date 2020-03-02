Parliament Updates: Attempts to politicise Delhi riots, says Amit Shah
By Anuj Cariappa
New Delhi, Mar 11: The suspension of seven Congress Lok Sabha MPs for the remainder of the Budget Session has been revoked by Speaker Om Birla. The seven MPs of the Congress had been suspended on charges of for disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reply on discussion over Delhi Violence in Lok Sabha around 8 pm today.
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:
8:01 PM, 11 Mar
"Those behind riots will not be spared irrespective of their religion, caste or party affiliation," said Amit Shah.
7:28 PM, 11 Mar
"We did not take the riots casually. Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to," said Amit Shah.
7:26 PM, 11 Mar
Analysing CCTV footage using face identification software, says Amit Shah, adding it does not discriminate on basis of religion or clothes.
7:24 PM, 11 Mar
Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence said, "I assure the House that the Delhi Police will hold a thorough investigation into this incident."
7:23 PM, 11 Mar
The Union Home Minister said in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence, "Around 60 social media accounts were created on 22nd Feb and were closed down on 26th Feb. Police will find those behind them. Social media was used to incite hate."
7:14 PM, 11 Mar
Amit Shah also added, "The spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a conspiracy. We have register a case of conspiracy to probe this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in North East Delhi."
7:09 PM, 11 Mar
Amit Shah on Opposition's stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act: It is my constitutional responsibility to give answers.
7:08 PM, 11 Mar
Home Minister Amit Shah said, "We are ensuring that no action is taken against any innocent person. 49 cases of Arms Act have been registered & 153 arms have been recovered. Over 650 meeting of peace committee have taken place since February 25."
Congress and IUML MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha during Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the discussion on Delhi violence.
7:06 PM, 11 Mar
Telangana Health Min Eatala Rajendra said, "There is no positive case of Coronavirus in Telangana now.1 person who came from Dubai&had tested positive, tested negative y'day. As per protocol,we've done second test&results are negative.Patient might be discharged in 2-3 days."
7:04 PM, 11 Mar
Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence: All those who caused the violence will not be able to escape the law.
7:03 PM, 11 Mar
Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said, "From 27 February till today, around 700 FIRs have been registered related to Delhi violence."
7:03 PM, 11 Mar
HM Amit Shah on Delhi violence said, "I did not go there myself as I didn't want the police to divert resources towards my security arrangements."
7:02 PM, 11 Mar
HM Amit Shah added, "US Pres's program was pre-scheduled, it was in my constituency, my visit there was also pre-scheduled. The next day, when US Pres visited Delhi, I wasn't present at any event. The whole time I was sitting with Police officials. I only requested NSA to visit the area."
7:01 PM, 11 Mar
Amit Shah said," Questions have been asked about what the Delhi Police was doing. Police were on the ground then, police will also probe and submit a report in coming days. I would like to praise the Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to other areas."
6:47 PM, 11 Mar
HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence: I would like to place on record that after 25th February no incident of rioting took place. There have been attempts to politicise these riots.
6:46 PM, 11 Mar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Delhi Violence: I pay my tribute to all those who lost their lives in riots in Delhi and extend my condolences to their grieving families.
5:48 PM, 11 Mar
BJP has issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House tomorrow as the Minerals Laws (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 will be taken up for discussion and passing the House.
5:20 PM, 11 Mar
Pinaki Misra,BJD in Lok Sabha:We've supported CAA. Women in their mid-80s are sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh.Perhaps this is time to think of including Muslims from countries in this region where they are in a minority.This will give them a feeling that Govt cares for them
4:56 PM, 11 Mar
Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik in a written reply to MP Vishnu Dayal Ram, in Lok Sabha: Total 132 scientists left the Defence Research and Development Organisation in the past five years on personal grounds.
4:38 PM, 11 Mar
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi says in the Lok Sabha that Kapil Mishra was blamed for the incidents in Delhi when Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi and Umar Khalid and Waris Pathan made statements to incite people.
4:37 PM, 11 Mar
Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP) blames PFI for the riots. She claims it was an organised violence. She says acids and petrol bombs were hurled by Muslims.
4:37 PM, 11 Mar
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demands the resignation or removal of Amit Shah as Home Minister. He also seeks FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Abhay Verma and Parvesh Verma for hate speech.
4:27 PM, 11 Mar
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury terms the transfer of Justice Muralidhar as "surgical strike at judiciary."
4:25 PM, 11 Mar
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Home Minister Amit Shah on Delhi Violence. "The fact is that humanity was defeated," he said, and asked for an explanation from Shah on why the violence continued for three days.
4:25 PM, 11 Mar
Lok Sabha passes motion to revoke suspension of 7 Congress MPs
4:25 PM, 11 Mar
6 Indian health officials are deputed in Iran to set up sampling & testing facilities there. 108 samples were received in India on March 7. People who tested negative were brought back yesterday. Samples of 529 more Indians are being tested in NIV Pune, Foreign Minister Jaishankar tells Parliament
4:25 PM, 11 Mar
As of March 6, 2020, a total of 802 people are kept in detention centres in Assam: MoS for Home, Nityanand Rai tells Rajya Sabha
2:27 PM, 11 Mar
The government Wednesday told the Parliament that over 7000 people have been detained in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August and as many as 396 have been detained under the Public Safety Act(PSA).
2:27 PM, 11 Mar
A total of 802 people were kept in detention centres in Assam as of March 6, 2020, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Wednesday in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, news agency ANI reported.
9:12 AM, 2 Mar
Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over violence in Delhi.
9:13 AM, 2 Mar
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury & K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence.
9:17 AM, 2 Mar
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
9:18 AM, 2 Mar
Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan to introduce The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
9:18 AM, 2 Mar
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to move The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today.
9:51 AM, 2 Mar
Trinamool Congress MPs will stage dharna near Gandhi statue at the Parliament today at 10.30.
9:54 AM, 2 Mar
KK Ragesh, CPI(M) MP has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over violence in Delhi.
10:06 AM, 2 Mar
Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over the issue of violence in Delhi.
10:28 AM, 2 Mar
The Opposition parties separately sent 23 notices in Lok Sabha in connection with the deadly Delhi riots.
10:30 AM, 2 Mar
Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, AIMIM and DMK are among the parties to have sent notices in the Lower House of Parliament.
10:42 AM, 2 Mar
Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over violence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/KAFIGi3IcI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament; the second phase of Budget Session.
11:10 AM, 2 Mar
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after an obituary reference to Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, JD(U) MP from Valmiki Nagar, Bihar who passed away on 28th February.
11:32 AM, 2 Mar
Delhi: Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over #DelhiViolence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/PmzdkSj5Fo
Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over Delhi Violence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
11:33 AM, 2 Mar
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal arrives in Parliament to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
11:56 AM, 2 Mar
Covering their eyes with black bands and holding a finger on their lips in an apparent imitation of the Gandhi's Three Monkeys, TMC MPs Mohua Mitra, Sukhendu Shekhar Rai held protest over Delhi riot inside the Parliament premises today.
11:59 AM, 2 Mar
AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta heldb protest in front of Gandhi statue of Parliament against violence in Delhi. They raised slogans of "BJP murdabad".
12:06 PM, 2 Mar
Ruckus ensues in the Upper House of Parliament as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to take up the issue of Delhi riots. RS adjourned till 2pm following commotion.
1:54 PM, 2 Mar
Returning to Parliament to resume the session, with the violence in Delhi uppermost in our minds. Congress MPs made their feelings clear this morning before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue: pic.twitter.com/xZdYlEEyqD
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweets, "Returning to Parliament to resume the session, with the violence in Delhi uppermost in our minds. Congress MPs made their feelings clear this morning before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue."
2:20 PM, 2 Mar
Congress MP's show placards and raise slogans in Lok Sabha demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over.
2:38 PM, 2 Mar
Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha: Those who didn't take any action even after 3000 people were killed in 1984, the same people are today creating a ruckus here. I strongly condemn this attitude.
2:40 PM, 2 Mar
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow following uproar over Delhi Violence.
3:37 PM, 2 Mar
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as ruckus continued over the discussion on recent Delhi riots.
3:38 PM, 2 Mar
Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day after resuming proceedings briefly.
9:17 AM, 3 Mar
KK Ragesh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP, has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over violence in Delhi.
9:20 AM, 3 Mar
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, over violence in Delhi.
10:24 AM, 3 Mar
BJP MP Saroj Pandey has given Zero Hour Notice over 'one nation, one election.'
10:25 AM, 3 Mar
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called a meeting of leaders of all political parties as logjam over Delhi violence continues in the Parliament.
