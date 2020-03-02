News India live

Parliament Updates: Attempts to politicise Delhi riots, says Amit Shah

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: The suspension of seven Congress Lok Sabha MPs for the remainder of the Budget Session has been revoked by Speaker Om Birla. The seven MPs of the Congress had been suspended on charges of for disrupting Lok Sabha proceedings.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reply on discussion over Delhi Violence in Lok Sabha around 8 pm today.

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:

"Those behind riots will not be spared irrespective of their religion, caste or party affiliation," said Amit Shah. "We did not take the riots casually. Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to," said Amit Shah. Analysing CCTV footage using face identification software, says Amit Shah, adding it does not discriminate on basis of religion or clothes. Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence said, "I assure the House that the Delhi Police will hold a thorough investigation into this incident." The Union Home Minister said in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence, "Around 60 social media accounts were created on 22nd Feb and were closed down on 26th Feb. Police will find those behind them. Social media was used to incite hate." Amit Shah also added, "The spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a conspiracy. We have register a case of conspiracy to probe this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in North East Delhi." Amit Shah on Opposition's stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act: It is my constitutional responsibility to give answers. Home Minister Amit Shah said, "We are ensuring that no action is taken against any innocent person. 49 cases of Arms Act have been registered & 153 arms have been recovered. Over 650 meeting of peace committee have taken place since February 25." Congress and IUML MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha during Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the discussion on #Delhi violence pic.twitter.com/rH9bJzhImJ — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020 Congress and IUML MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha during Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the discussion on Delhi violence. Telangana Health Min Eatala Rajendra said, "There is no positive case of Coronavirus in Telangana now.1 person who came from Dubai&had tested positive, tested negative y'day. As per protocol,we've done second test&results are negative.Patient might be discharged in 2-3 days." Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence: All those who caused the violence will not be able to escape the law. Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said, "From 27 February till today, around 700 FIRs have been registered related to Delhi violence." HM Amit Shah on Delhi violence said, "I did not go there myself as I didn't want the police to divert resources towards my security arrangements." HM Amit Shah added, "US Pres's program was pre-scheduled, it was in my constituency, my visit there was also pre-scheduled. The next day, when US Pres visited Delhi, I wasn't present at any event. The whole time I was sitting with Police officials. I only requested NSA to visit the area." Amit Shah said," Questions have been asked about what the Delhi Police was doing. Police were on the ground then, police will also probe and submit a report in coming days. I would like to praise the Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to other areas." HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence: I would like to place on record that after 25th February no incident of rioting took place. There have been attempts to politicise these riots. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Delhi Violence: I pay my tribute to all those who lost their lives in riots in Delhi and extend my condolences to their grieving families. BJP has issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House tomorrow as the Minerals Laws (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 will be taken up for discussion and passing the House. Pinaki Misra,BJD in Lok Sabha:We've supported CAA. Women in their mid-80s are sitting in protest at Shaheen Bagh.Perhaps this is time to think of including Muslims from countries in this region where they are in a minority.This will give them a feeling that Govt cares for them Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik in a written reply to MP Vishnu Dayal Ram, in Lok Sabha: Total 132 scientists left the Defence Research and Development Organisation in the past five years on personal grounds. BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi says in the Lok Sabha that Kapil Mishra was blamed for the incidents in Delhi when Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi and Umar Khalid and Waris Pathan made statements to incite people. Meenakshi Lekhi (BJP) blames PFI for the riots. She claims it was an organised violence. She says acids and petrol bombs were hurled by Muslims. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demands the resignation or removal of Amit Shah as Home Minister. He also seeks FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, Abhay Verma and Parvesh Verma for hate speech. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury terms the transfer of Justice Muralidhar as "surgical strike at judiciary." Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Home Minister Amit Shah on Delhi Violence. "The fact is that humanity was defeated," he said, and asked for an explanation from Shah on why the violence continued for three days. Lok Sabha passes motion to revoke suspension of 7 Congress MPs 6 Indian health officials are deputed in Iran to set up sampling & testing facilities there. 108 samples were received in India on March 7. People who tested negative were brought back yesterday. Samples of 529 more Indians are being tested in NIV Pune, Foreign Minister Jaishankar tells Parliament As of March 6, 2020, a total of 802 people are kept in detention centres in Assam: MoS for Home, Nityanand Rai tells Rajya Sabha The government Wednesday told the Parliament that over 7000 people have been detained in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August and as many as 396 have been detained under the Public Safety Act(PSA). A total of 802 people were kept in detention centres in Assam as of March 6, 2020, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Wednesday in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, news agency ANI reported.