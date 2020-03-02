News India live

Parliament updates: Both Houses adjourned as opposition demands discussion on Delhi riots

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 02: Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second day on Tuesday as BJP and opposition members tried to shove each other amid unrelenting demands from the opposition for an immediate discussion on the issue of Delhi violence.

As Speaker Om Birla said the discussion would take place on March 11 after the Holi festival, opposition members stormed into the Well demanding an immediate discussion.

Relentless opposition members, including Congress, DMK, the Left and the TMC, forced repeated adjournments in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha.

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:

A bill to provide more powers to the RBI for regulating cooperative banks was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow. Following multiple warnings by the speaker, the Lok Sabha session has been adjourned for the third time, over row on Delhi violence. The parliamentary committee on health, environment and urban development is likely to convene a meeting to discuss the coronavirus outbreak soon. Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, following continuous uproar over. Speaker Om Birla has asked floor leaders of all parties to resolve the issues that led to a scuffle between Congress and BJP MPs in Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla warned MPs on Tuesday they would be suspended for the rest of the session if they left their seats to enter the well, as members continued to draw attention to the deadly communal violence that has killed dozens in Delhi. "All MPs should take lead in ensuring peace, harmony, and unity in society," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at BJP MPs' meeting. Aam Aadmi Party MPs stage protest over Delhi violence near Gandhi Statue at Parliament Complex. Following uproar, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 noon. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following uproar over Delhi violence. Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Chand Mishra has given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, over violence in Delhi. #WATCH Delhi: Security at Gate No. 1 in Parliament on alert after BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar's car damaged as spikes placed at a distance of a boom barrier at the gate got activated after a car accidentally touched the boom barrier. pic.twitter.com/C3eAtYBSBL — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020 Security at Gate No. 1 in Parliament on alert after BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar's car damaged as spikes placed at a distance of a boom barrier at the gate got activated after a car accidentally touched the boom barrier. Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi: Prime Minister Modi at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting today said that we are here for the national interest. PM Modi also said that the nation is supreme, and that development is our mantra. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi & Manicka Tagore have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi Violence. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called a meeting of leaders of all political parties as logjam over Delhi violence continues in the Parliament. BJP MP Saroj Pandey has given Zero Hour Notice over 'one nation, one election.' Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, over violence in Delhi. KK Ragesh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP, has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over violence in Delhi. Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day after resuming proceedings briefly. Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as ruckus continued over the discussion on recent Delhi riots. Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow following uproar over Delhi Violence. Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha: Those who didn't take any action even after 3000 people were killed in 1984, the same people are today creating a ruckus here. I strongly condemn this attitude. Congress MP's show placards and raise slogans in Lok Sabha demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over. Returning to Parliament to resume the session, with the violence in Delhi uppermost in our minds. Congress MPs made their feelings clear this morning before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue: pic.twitter.com/xZdYlEEyqD — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 2, 2020 Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweets, "Returning to Parliament to resume the session, with the violence in Delhi uppermost in our minds. Congress MPs made their feelings clear this morning before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue." Ruckus ensues in the Upper House of Parliament as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to take up the issue of Delhi riots. RS adjourned till 2pm following commotion. AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta heldb protest in front of Gandhi statue of Parliament against violence in Delhi. They raised slogans of "BJP murdabad". Covering their eyes with black bands and holding a finger on their lips in an apparent imitation of the Gandhi's Three Monkeys, TMC MPs Mohua Mitra, Sukhendu Shekhar Rai held protest over Delhi riot inside the Parliament premises today. Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal arrives in Parliament to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Delhi: Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over #DelhiViolence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/PmzdkSj5Fo — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020 Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over Delhi Violence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.