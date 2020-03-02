  • search
    Parliament updates: Both Houses adjourned as opposition demands discussion on Delhi riots

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 02: Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second day on Tuesday as BJP and opposition members tried to shove each other amid unrelenting demands from the opposition for an immediate discussion on the issue of Delhi violence.

    As Speaker Om Birla said the discussion would take place on March 11 after the Holi festival, opposition members stormed into the Well demanding an immediate discussion.

    Relentless opposition members, including Congress, DMK, the Left and the TMC, forced repeated adjournments in Lok Sabha as well as Rajya Sabha.

    Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:

    12:18 AM, 4 Mar
    A bill to provide more powers to the RBI for regulating cooperative banks was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
    3:36 PM, 3 Mar
    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow.
    2:33 PM, 3 Mar
    Following multiple warnings by the speaker, the Lok Sabha session has been adjourned for the third time, over row on Delhi violence.
    2:04 PM, 3 Mar
    The parliamentary committee on health, environment and urban development is likely to convene a meeting to discuss the coronavirus outbreak soon.
    12:10 PM, 3 Mar
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, following continuous uproar over.
    12:07 PM, 3 Mar
    Speaker Om Birla has asked floor leaders of all parties to resolve the issues that led to a scuffle between Congress and BJP MPs in Lok Sabha.
    11:45 AM, 3 Mar
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla warned MPs on Tuesday they would be suspended for the rest of the session if they left their seats to enter the well, as members continued to draw attention to the deadly communal violence that has killed dozens in Delhi.
    11:44 AM, 3 Mar
    "All MPs should take lead in ensuring peace, harmony, and unity in society," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at BJP MPs' meeting.
    11:39 AM, 3 Mar
    Aam Aadmi Party MPs stage protest over Delhi violence near Gandhi Statue at Parliament Complex.
    11:17 AM, 3 Mar
    Following uproar, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 noon.
    11:16 AM, 3 Mar
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following uproar over Delhi violence.
    10:57 AM, 3 Mar
    Bahujan Samaj Party's Satish Chand Mishra has given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, over violence in Delhi.
    10:56 AM, 3 Mar
    Security at Gate No. 1 in Parliament on alert after BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar's car damaged as spikes placed at a distance of a boom barrier at the gate got activated after a car accidentally touched the boom barrier.
    10:54 AM, 3 Mar
    Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi: Prime Minister Modi at the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting today said that we are here for the national interest. PM Modi also said that the nation is supreme, and that development is our mantra.
    10:54 AM, 3 Mar
    Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi & Manicka Tagore have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi Violence.
    10:25 AM, 3 Mar
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called a meeting of leaders of all political parties as logjam over Delhi violence continues in the Parliament.
    10:24 AM, 3 Mar
    BJP MP Saroj Pandey has given Zero Hour Notice over 'one nation, one election.'
    9:20 AM, 3 Mar
    Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, over violence in Delhi.
    9:17 AM, 3 Mar
    KK Ragesh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP, has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over violence in Delhi.
    3:38 PM, 2 Mar
    Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day after resuming proceedings briefly.
    3:37 PM, 2 Mar
    Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as ruckus continued over the discussion on recent Delhi riots.
    2:40 PM, 2 Mar
    Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow following uproar over Delhi Violence.
    2:38 PM, 2 Mar
    Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha: Those who didn't take any action even after 3000 people were killed in 1984, the same people are today creating a ruckus here. I strongly condemn this attitude.
    2:20 PM, 2 Mar
    Congress MP's show placards and raise slogans in Lok Sabha demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over.
    1:54 PM, 2 Mar
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweets, "Returning to Parliament to resume the session, with the violence in Delhi uppermost in our minds. Congress MPs made their feelings clear this morning before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue."
    12:06 PM, 2 Mar
    Ruckus ensues in the Upper House of Parliament as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to take up the issue of Delhi riots. RS adjourned till 2pm following commotion.
    11:59 AM, 2 Mar
    AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta heldb protest in front of Gandhi statue of Parliament against violence in Delhi. They raised slogans of "BJP murdabad".
    11:56 AM, 2 Mar
    Covering their eyes with black bands and holding a finger on their lips in an apparent imitation of the Gandhi's Three Monkeys, TMC MPs Mohua Mitra, Sukhendu Shekhar Rai held protest over Delhi riot inside the Parliament premises today.
    11:33 AM, 2 Mar
    Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal arrives in Parliament to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
    11:32 AM, 2 Mar
    Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over Delhi Violence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
