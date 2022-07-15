Monsoon Session: Demolition drives, Agniveer, migrant killings in J&K among issues to be raised in Parliament

No word is banned, it is expunged: Om Birla on unparliamentary words row

Parliament to host farewell for President Ram Nath Kovind on July 23

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 15: Parliament will host a farewell for the outgoing President of India Ram Nath Kovind at the Central Hall on July 23, sources informed news agency ANI.

The event will be attended by Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Members of Parliament. The farewell ceremony will be held at 5:30 PM on July 23, sources added.

Speaker Om Birla will deliver a speech during the event and hand over a certification of appreciation to the President along with a book signed by all Members of Parliament.

The book which is needed to be signed by all Members of Parliament will be placed in the Central Hall of Parliament between July 18 and 21 for them to sign their names.

PM Modi calls on President Ram Nath Kovind as latter's term ends on 24 July

On the other hand, Kovind will be hosting a dinner for Union ministers and Governors at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. The term of the outgoing President ends on July 24, 2022, and the election for the new President of India will take place on July 18. The result will be declared on July 21.

After retiring as President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will move to the residence allotted to him at 12, Janpath Road which was previously occupied by late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 15, 2022, 10:42 [IST]