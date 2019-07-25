  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Parliament session extended till August 7

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 25: The Union government on Thursday decided to extend the Parliament session till August 7 to complete its legislative agenda. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs here, official sources said.

    Parliament

    Following the decision, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told Lok Sabha that there were around 17 pending bills as he explained the reason for the extension. Speaker Om Birla then made an announcement in the House about the session's extension till August 7.

    The ongoing session had started on June 7 and was scheduled to end on July 26. In Rajya Sabha, the government is set to formally propose the extension on Friday at the business advisory committee meeting, the sources said.

    [Lok Sabha passes Triple Talaq Bill after heated debate, Rajya Sabha test next]

    Though opposition parties like the Congress and the Trinamool Congress had opposed any move to extend the session, the government has the prerogative to do so, they said.

    There has been precedent of Parliament session being extended beyond the original schedule, they added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first indicated about the extension in a BJP parliamentary party meeting, saying it can be done, if necessary, to complete the government's legislative agenda.

    PTI

    More PARLIAMENT News

    Read more about:

    parliament

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue