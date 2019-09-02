For Quick Alerts
Parliament security detains suspect trespassing into premises with knife
India
New Delhi, Sep 02: A person has been detained on Monday while he was trying to enter the Parliament allegedly with a knife. He has been taken to Parliament police station.
The police are interrogating the suspect and the reason behind his trespassing into the Parliament premises.
According to reports, the suspect is a supporter of jailed spiritual guru Ram Rahim. The suspect had reached near Gate No 1 of Parliament building on a bike.