    Parliament security detains suspect trespassing into premises with knife

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 02: A person has been detained on Monday while he was trying to enter the Parliament allegedly with a knife. He has been taken to Parliament police station.

    Parliament security detains suspect trespassing into premises withknife
    Parliament

    The police are interrogating the suspect and the reason behind his trespassing into the Parliament premises.

    According to reports, the suspect is a supporter of jailed spiritual guru Ram Rahim. The suspect had reached near Gate No 1 of Parliament building on a bike.

    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 11:22 [IST]
