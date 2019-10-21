Parliament's Winter Session to start from November 18

New Delhi, Oct 21: The Winter session of Parliament is set to commence from November 18 to December 13. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on Monday announced to the secretariats of both houses of Parliament that the Winter Session will start next month.

In the last two years, winter sessions have been convened on November 21 and ended in the first week of January.

Besides various bills, the government plans to convert two crucial ordinances into law during the session. One ordinance reducing corporate tax rate for new and domestic manufacturing companies to arrest slowdown in the economy and boost growth was issued in September to give effect to amendments in the Income Tax Act, 1961 and Finance Act, 2019.

The second ordinance, also issued in September, banned the sale, manufacture and storage of e-cigarettes and similar products.

Last year, the Winter Session had begun on December 11 and lasted till January 8. That was the last full-fledged Parliament session ahead of this year's Lok Sabha elections.

(with agency inputs)