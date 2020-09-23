Parliament's Monsoon Session cut short over covid concerns

New Delhi, Sep 23: The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which was scheduled to to be held until 1 October, has been cut short on Wednesday, eight days ahead of schedule as the opposition boycotted proceedings in both houses.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House sine die after the passage of the Major Port Authorities Bill.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present when the House was adjourned.

The session started on September 14 amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a first, the two Houses met at different times in a day to ensure social distancing norms against the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Monsoon Session was scheduled to end on October 1.

Several MPs, including a few ministers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days.

On Monday, eight members of Rajya Sabha were suspended over their "unruly behaviour" during the passage of the two key farm bills on Sunday.

A number of opposition parties staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha and decided to boycott proceedings of the House till the suspension of the eight members is revoked, even as the government insisted on their apology.

In Lok Sabha too, various opposition parties, including the Congress and the TMC boycotted the House in solidarity with the suspended Rajya Sabha members.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said all opposition parties are boycotting Parliament in solidarity with the suspended Rajya Sabha members.

