Parliament roundup: On day 1, Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 passed and more

New Delhi, Nov 29: On day 1, the winter session of Parliament began with several adjournments. The Lok Sabha passed the bill repealing the three farm laws amid sloganeering by the Opposition. Several MPs from the Opposition, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, criticised passing the bill without debate. The bill was later passed in the Rajya Sabha as well.

LoP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks on repeal of farm laws in Rajya Sabha

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was of the view that the government has taken back the three farm laws in view of the forthcoming elections in five states after reviewing the results of recent bypolls. He also mentioned about the death of over 700 farmers in more than a year during agitation against these laws.

Parliament passes bill to repeal three farm laws

Parliament passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, to repeal the three contentious agri laws against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, with its passage in Rajya Sabha. Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha also passed The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 within minutes of its introduction in the lower House. As soon as Rajya Sabha met in the afternoon, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar introduced The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021. The House passed the bill with voice vote amid protests by the Congress and TMC members.

Rahul Gandhi condemns no discussion on Farm Laws Repeal bill, says 'govt scared of discussion'

"Earlier, we had said that the govt will have to withdraw the farm laws, and today these laws were repealed. It is unfortunate that the farm laws were repealed without discussion. This government is scared of holding a discussion," says Rahul Gandhi to mediapersons outside the Parliament.

Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posted a selfie with six women MPs on Twitter with a caption:"Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work?", triggering a controversy with many netizens accusing him of sexism.

Tharoor later apologised for offending "some people" and said the "whole selfie thing" was done at the women MPs' initiative in "great good humour and it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit".

"Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work? With six of my fellow MPs this morning," he said and posted a picture of himself with Supriya Sule, Preneet Kaur, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Jyothimani.

The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs' initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but i was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie. That's all this is. https://t.co/MfpcilPmSB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 29, 2021

His tweet sparked controversy with many accusing him of "sexism" and "objectification".

12 MPs suspended for unruly conduct

Rajya Sabha has suspended the 12 members for the remaining part of winter session over their misconduct and unruly behaviour during last session.

The following MPs were suspended for unruly conduct - Elamaram Kareem (CPM), Phulo Devi Netam (INC), Chhaya Verma (INC), Ripun Bora(INC), Binoy Viswam (CPI), Rajamani Patel (INC), Dola Sen (TMC), Shanta Chhetri (TMC), Syed Nasir Hussain(INC), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena), Anil Desai (Shiv Sena) and Akhilesh Prasad Singh (INC).

Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 16:49 [IST]