Parliament nod to SPG Bill: Amit Shah rejects charge of political vendetta against Gandhis

New Delh, Dec 03: Parliament on Tuesday passed the SPG Amendment Bill making Prime Minister Narendra Modi the only VIP to enjoy protection of the elite force.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill today after the Congress staged walkover protesting over withdrawal of SPG cover to the Gandhi family members.

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill 2019 provides for restricting use of elite SPG.

The amended law provides for security to former prime ministers and their immediate family members staying with them at the residence allotted for a period of five years.

Before the passage of the amended Bill, the three members of the Gandhi family - Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra - were the only persons besides PM Modi to have SPG protection.

The Lok Sabha had passed the SPG Amendment Bill on November 27.

During discussion on the SPG Bill in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress accused the government of amending the law with the sole aim of denying security to the Gandhi family members. This came in the wake of reported security breach at the New Delhi residence of Priyanka Gandhi on November 26.

Responding to the charge leveled by the Congress and other Opposition members, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's house said, " Incident happened on Nov 25. Priyanka Gandhi got information that Rahul Gandhi was coming to meet her in black SUV, but another black SUV came at the same time which had Meerut Congress leader Sharda Tyagi in it."

Amit Shah said,"The car and timing were same, such was the coincidence. That's why the car with Sharda Tyagi went in without security check. Then also, we've ordered high-level probe & suspended 3 officers responsible for breach."

Amit Shah denied that there was a vindictive approach in the amendment of the SPG Act.

Amit Shah asserted that PM Modi would be at disadvantage after amendment in the SPG Act. PM Modi will not have SPG protection five years after demitting office, Amit Shah said.

The SPG amendment bill was introduced in Parliament days after the government decided to withdraw the SPG security of the Gandhi family, who now have 'Z-plus' security cover provided by the CRPF.

The government has replaced the SPG security cover given to the Gandhis -- Sonia Gandhi, her son Rahul and daughter Priyanka -- by the ''Z- plus'' security of the CRPF.