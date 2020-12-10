Parliament New Building Foundation LIVE: New building being constructed in Independent India says PM Modi
New Delhi, Dec 10: PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the New Parliament building on December 10 with a 'bhoomi pujan' for the project which is to be completed by 2022.
The event has been attended by many leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of various countries. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present at the event.
2:47 PM, 10 Dec
The address by the Prime Minister has ended.
2:41 PM, 10 Dec
Opportunities are increasing in India and we must not let it go out of our hands says PM Modi.
2:36 PM, 10 Dec
There can be differences in politics and policies, but to serve the people there should be no difference in opinion, PM Modi says.
2:34 PM, 10 Dec
There is scope for differences, but none for disconnect says PM Modi.
2:30 PM, 10 Dec
New building will be a witness to building of Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat. In old building, work to fulfill necessities of nation was done. In new building, ambitions of India of 21st century will be realised says PM.
2:30 PM, 10 Dec
If the old Parliament House gave direction to post-independence India, the new building would become a witness to the creation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ says PM Modi.
2:23 PM, 10 Dec
There are many problems in the the current Parliament building. We need more space. People need space so that they can meet the parliamentarians says PM Modi. The new Parliament building will set an example and the people will be proud that this has been built in independent India says PM Modi.
2:19 PM, 10 Dec
The Parliament building is nearly 100 years old. It has been upgraded many times. It has been renovated many times. The existing Parliament needs some rest now says PM Modi.
2:15 PM, 10 Dec
It is a proud day for every Indian today
2:14 PM, 10 Dec
We will have a new Parliament on the 75th anniversary of Indian independence says PM Modi.
2:14 PM, 10 Dec
It is a historic day today. Today is a milestone for Indian democracy says PM Modi.
2:13 PM, 10 Dec
PM Modi is now addressing the gathering.
2:09 PM, 10 Dec
A short film on the new parliament building is now being shown at the venue.
2:00 PM, 10 Dec
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering shortly
1:59 PM, 10 Dec
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri mentions the great democracy of India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a plaque to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in Delhi
1:21 PM, 10 Dec
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, foreign Envoys and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building. pic.twitter.com/DnkranVSuY
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, foreign Envoys and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building.
1:14 PM, 10 Dec
Delhi: Foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building is underway.
Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata, Union Minister HS Puri, Dy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh & various religious leaders also present
Foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building is underway. Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata, Union Minister HS Puri, Dy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh & various religious leaders also present Tata Projects Ltd has been given contract for the project.
1:10 PM, 10 Dec
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present at the event.
1:08 PM, 10 Dec
PM Modi lays foundation stone
1:07 PM, 10 Dec
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building. pic.twitter.com/nGgfyhzk4U
In pictures: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building, Delhi.
1:02 PM, 10 Dec
The rituals have begun ahead of the ground breaking ceremony. PM Modi takes part.
12:58 PM, 10 Dec
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the venue. He will perform the ground breaking ceremony shortly
12:58 PM, 10 Dec
All COVID-19 protocols are being followed at the venue. The PM will arrive shortly.
12:58 PM, 10 Dec
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the new Parliament building shortly.
12:57 PM, 10 Dec
MoS G Kishan Reddy says the new building will stand as a beacon of our nation’s aspirational future
12:57 PM, 10 Dec
Priests prepare for puja ahead of foundation laying of new Parliament building.
10:07 AM, 10 Dec
Some chief ministers and governors will also attend the event virtually.
10:07 AM, 10 Dec
Lok Sabha Speaker Birla had earlier said, "The existing temple of democracy is completing 100 years... It is a matter of pride for our countrymen that the new one will be built by our own people as a prime example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."
10:07 AM, 10 Dec
"The new building will showcase the cultural diversity of the country. Hopefully, in the 75th year of Independence (2022), Parliament session will be held in the new building," he said. The existing Parliament building will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country, Birla said.
10:18 AM, 10 Dec
The existing building is a British-era structure, designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker who were responsible for planning and construction of New Delhi.
10:31 AM, 10 Dec
The foundation stone of the existing Parliament House was laid on February 12, 1921 and the construction took six years and cost Rs 83 lakh at that time. The opening ceremony was performed on January 18, 1927 by the then Governor-General of India, Lord Irwin.
10:58 AM, 10 Dec
The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.
11:29 AM, 10 Dec
In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions.
11:45 AM, 10 Dec
This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses.
12:03 PM, 10 Dec
At present, Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245.
12:20 PM, 10 Dec
In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project.
12:21 PM, 10 Dec
The new Parliament is a part of the vision for NewIndia@75. It will host the Winter Session to commemorate 75 years of India’s independence in 2022.
12:36 PM, 10 Dec
12:49 PM, 10 Dec
The existing building is a massive circular edifice of 560 feet in diameter. The Parliament House Estate is enclosed by an ornamental red sandstone wall or iron grills with iron gates that can be closed when occasions demand. The building has twelve gates.
12:53 PM, 10 Dec
The Bhumi Pujan is all set to take place.
12:57 PM, 10 Dec
12:57 PM, 10 Dec
As many as 2,000 people would be directly and 9,000 would be indirectly involved in the construction of the building.
12:57 PM, 10 Dec
12:57 PM, 10 Dec
12:58 PM, 10 Dec
12:58 PM, 10 Dec
12:58 PM, 10 Dec
1:02 PM, 10 Dec
1:07 PM, 10 Dec
1:21 PM, 10 Dec
1:24 PM, 10 Dec
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a plaque to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in Delhi pic.twitter.com/k7eYzd0cey