Parliament New Building Foundation updates: New building being constructed in Independent India says PM Modi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 10: PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the New Parliament building on December 10 with a 'bhoomi pujan' for the project which is to be completed by 2022.

The event has been attended by many leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of various countries. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present at the event.

