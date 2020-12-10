Parliament New Building Foundation updates: New building being constructed in Independent India says PM Modi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 10: PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the New Parliament building on December 10 with a 'bhoomi pujan' for the project which is to be completed by 2022.

    The event has been attended by many leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of various countries. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present at the event.

    Parliament New Building Foundation LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses gathering

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:47 PM, 10 Dec
    The address by the Prime Minister has ended.
    2:41 PM, 10 Dec
    Opportunities are increasing in India and we must not let it go out of our hands says PM Modi.
    2:36 PM, 10 Dec
    There can be differences in politics and policies, but to serve the people there should be no difference in opinion, PM Modi says.
    2:34 PM, 10 Dec
    There is scope for differences, but none for disconnect says PM Modi.
    2:30 PM, 10 Dec
    New building will be a witness to building of Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat. In old building, work to fulfill necessities of nation was done. In new building, ambitions of India of 21st century will be realised says PM.
    2:30 PM, 10 Dec
    If the old Parliament House gave direction to post-independence India, the new building would become a witness to the creation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ says PM Modi.
    2:23 PM, 10 Dec
    There are many problems in the the current Parliament building. We need more space. People need space so that they can meet the parliamentarians says PM Modi. The new Parliament building will set an example and the people will be proud that this has been built in independent India says PM Modi.
    2:19 PM, 10 Dec
    The Parliament building is nearly 100 years old. It has been upgraded many times. It has been renovated many times. The existing Parliament needs some rest now says PM Modi.
    2:15 PM, 10 Dec
    It is a proud day for every Indian today
    2:14 PM, 10 Dec
    We will have a new Parliament on the 75th anniversary of Indian independence says PM Modi.
    2:14 PM, 10 Dec
    It is a historic day today. Today is a milestone for Indian democracy says PM Modi.
    2:13 PM, 10 Dec
    PM Modi is now addressing the gathering.
    2:09 PM, 10 Dec
    A short film on the new parliament building is now being shown at the venue.
    2:00 PM, 10 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gathering shortly
    1:59 PM, 10 Dec
    Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri mentions the great democracy of India.
    1:46 PM, 10 Dec
    WATCH: 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana' being performed by various religious leaders at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building, in Delhi.
    1:36 PM, 10 Dec
    The various religious leaders at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building perform 'Sarva Dharma Prarthana'.
    1:26 PM, 10 Dec
    Foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building is over.
    1:24 PM, 10 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a plaque to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in Delhi
    1:21 PM, 10 Dec
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, foreign Envoys and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building.
    1:14 PM, 10 Dec
    Foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building is underway. Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata, Union Minister HS Puri, Dy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh & various religious leaders also present Tata Projects Ltd has been given contract for the project.
    1:10 PM, 10 Dec
    Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also present at the event.
    1:08 PM, 10 Dec
    PM Modi lays foundation stone
    1:07 PM, 10 Dec
    In pictures: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building, Delhi.
    1:02 PM, 10 Dec
    The rituals have begun ahead of the ground breaking ceremony. PM Modi takes part.
    12:58 PM, 10 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the venue. He will perform the ground breaking ceremony shortly
    12:58 PM, 10 Dec
    All COVID-19 protocols are being followed at the venue. The PM will arrive shortly.
    12:58 PM, 10 Dec
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the new Parliament building shortly.
    12:57 PM, 10 Dec
    MoS G Kishan Reddy says the new building will stand as a beacon of our nation’s aspirational future
    12:57 PM, 10 Dec
    Priests prepare for puja ahead of foundation laying of new Parliament building.
    More PARLIAMENT News

    Read more about:

