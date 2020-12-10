YouTube
    Parliament New Building Foundation LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new Parliament building today at an event that will be attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of various countries.

    PM Modi will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    10:07 AM, 10 Dec
    "The new building will showcase the cultural diversity of the country. Hopefully, in the 75th year of Independence (2022), Parliament session will be held in the new building," he said. The existing Parliament building will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country, Birla said.
    10:07 AM, 10 Dec
    Lok Sabha Speaker Birla had earlier said, "The existing temple of democracy is completing 100 years... It is a matter of pride for our countrymen that the new one will be built by our own people as a prime example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."
    10:07 AM, 10 Dec
    Some chief ministers and governors will also attend the event virtually.

    X