    Parliament New Building Foundation LIVE: Groundbreaking ceremony today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a new Parliament building today at an event that will be attended by leaders from various political parties, cabinet ministers and ambassadors of various countries.

    PM Modi will also perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:45 AM, 10 Dec
    This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses.
    11:29 AM, 10 Dec
    In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions.
    10:58 AM, 10 Dec
    The new building will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.
    10:31 AM, 10 Dec
    The foundation stone of the existing Parliament House was laid on February 12, 1921 and the construction took six years and cost Rs 83 lakh at that time. The opening ceremony was performed on January 18, 1927 by the then Governor-General of India, Lord Irwin.
    10:18 AM, 10 Dec
    The existing building is a British-era structure, designed by Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker who were responsible for planning and construction of New Delhi.
    10:07 AM, 10 Dec
    "The new building will showcase the cultural diversity of the country. Hopefully, in the 75th year of Independence (2022), Parliament session will be held in the new building," he said. The existing Parliament building will be conserved as it is an archaeological asset of the country, Birla said.
    10:07 AM, 10 Dec
    Lok Sabha Speaker Birla had earlier said, "The existing temple of democracy is completing 100 years... It is a matter of pride for our countrymen that the new one will be built by our own people as a prime example of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."
    10:07 AM, 10 Dec
    Some chief ministers and governors will also attend the event virtually.

