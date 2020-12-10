Constitution hall to increased seating: New features of the new Parliament building

Parliament New Building Foundation updates: New building being constructed in Independent India says PM Modi

Construction cost, area: All you need to know about the new Parliament complex

Parliament new building foundation: Highlights of PM Modi's speech

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the New Parliament Building in New Delhi. The new building will be located at Sansad Marg in the national capital.

As an intrinsic part of the Central government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the new building will match the needs and aspirations of 'New India' in the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022, the PMO said.

Construction cost, area: All you need to know about the new Parliament complex

Here is the highlights of PM's speech:

Today is a historic day as the foundation of the New Parliament building has been laid. We the people of India together will construct this new building of the Parliament. This is a day of pride for over 130 crore Indians when we are witnessing this historic moment.

The new Parliament building is an example of the co-existence of the new and the old. This is an effort to make changes within oneself in accordance with time and needs.

If the old Parliament House gave direction to post-independence India, the new building would become a witness to the creation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

I can never forget the moment in my life when I had the opportunity to come to Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as an MP. Then before stepping into this temple of democracy, I had bowed my head and saluted this temple of democracy.

Democracy is a culture in India. Democracy is a life value, a way of life and the soul of the life of the nation for India. Democracy of India is a system developed with the experience of centuries.

Old Parliament building gave a new direction to India after independence. New building will be a witness to building of Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat.

In old building, work to fulfill necessities of nation was done. In new building, ambitions of India of 21st century will be realised.