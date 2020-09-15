Parliament monsoon session: BJP slams Jaya Bachachan over 'conspiracy to defame film industry'

New Delhi, Sep 15: Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan has given Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over an 'alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry'.

Reacting to this, the BJP claimed that Jaya Bachchan has exhibited her irresponsibility as a parliamentarian.

Speaking to OneIndia, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao said, "She (Jaya Bachchan) hasn't condemned the drug menace, which is destroying the lives young people across India, including young actors and actresses in her own film industry. She hasn't condemnned drug dependence, addiction and peddling by young bollywood, tollywood, sandalwood actors, whose names were recently released by NCB and some are even arrested."

"It's shocking, that she is giving notice in Rajya Sabha over a conspiracy to defame Bollywood. Her statement and posturing is quite shallow and shameful," the BJP said.

"MP Jaya Bachchan notice and statement in Rajya Sabha today, once again exposes the irresponsibility, prejudice and selfishness of even the senior block of bollywood actors, who otherwise act as gatekeepers of ethics, morals and values," he added.

In the ongoing controversy of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and the subsequent drug links case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Jaya Bachchan, a veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP has given a Zero Hour notice to discuss the issue of the film industry being defamed.

MPs can raise issues of critical importance in the Zero Hour subject to approval by the Speaker. On the second day of Monsoon Session in Parliament, MP Jaya Bachchan has sought to raise the issue of an alleged "conspiracy to defame the film industry".