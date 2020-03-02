Parliament LIVE: Temperature checked at Parliament gate amid COVID19 scare
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
New Delhi, Mar 18: Temperature of people were being checked with the help of thermometer gun at Parliament Gate as precautionary measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus on Wednesday before Parliament resued for the Budget Session this week after Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Medical Termination Of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill 2020.
The Bill holds significance in light of various petitions moved before the Supreme Court and various High Courts, seeking permission for aborting pregnancies at gestational age beyond the present permissible limit on the grounds of foetal abnormalities or pregnancies due to sexual violence faced by women.
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:
12:29 PM, 18 Mar
Union Minister RS Prasad in Lok Sabha: Our govt has taken a conscious decision to revive both BSNL & MTNL because they do public service in floods, earthquake etc. BSNL's revenue cost for employee for 74%, MTNL is 87%, Airtel is 3%, Vodafone 6%, Jio 4%.
12:28 PM, 18 Mar
Union Minister RS Prasad in Lok Sabha: We strongly believe that existence of a Public sector undertaking like BSNL is important both for public service & also fairness in the entire system of communication. BSNL had suffered bad times. In 2014-15, 2015-16 it became a bit positive pic.twitter.com/OdVpimKr9T
Union Minister RS Prasad in Lok Sabha: We strongly believe that existence of a Public sector undertaking like BSNL is important both for public service & also fairness in the entire system of communication. BSNL had suffered bad times. In 2014-15, 2015-16 it became a bit positive
11:07 AM, 18 Mar
Delhi: Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu got his temperature checked with the help of thermometer gun, before entering his office as part of precautionary measures being undertaken to contain the spread of #Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/iTh0900usV
Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu got his temperature checked with the help of thermometer gun, before entering his office as part of precautionary measures being undertaken to contain the spread of Coronavirus.
11:06 AM, 18 Mar
Congress and TMC have given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha over demand to discussed COVID19.
Temperature of people are being checked with the help of thermometer gun at Parliament Gate as precautionary measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus.
10:55 AM, 18 Mar
MoS Fin in RS,on if Ministry is keeping watch on Coronavirus' impact on Indian economy: As is true for world at large,India's near-term macroeconomic outlook also vulnerable to disruption of trade with China&2nd-round effects arising from expected slowdown in global growth.
10:54 AM, 18 Mar
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha 'over call detail record (CDR) asked by govt from Telecom Operators'.
8:16 PM, 17 Mar
House is adjourned.
8:16 PM, 17 Mar
The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is passed by the House.
6:03 PM, 17 Mar
Lok Sabha passes Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
5:31 PM, 17 Mar
"I don't care who it is, whether it's a member of House or anyone. Anybody who threatens the physical security of an aircraft, inside the aircraft while it is airborne deserve no consideration," he says.
5:30 PM, 17 Mar
Union Min for Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri in Lok Sabha: He (Comedian Kunal Kamra)tried to disrupt normal functioning. It would have gone unnoticed, he recorded the incident himself&put it on social media.The concerned airline put him under no flying period. Others also followed.
4:58 PM, 17 Mar
Goyal says the Railway Ministry had got the 'Best Performing Ministry' award in 2019.
4:33 PM, 17 Mar
Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha: We have categorized 58 projects into super critical and 68 projects in critical category. We are focused on project completion rather than too many ongoing projects.
4:32 PM, 17 Mar
Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha: As of today, eleven and a half-months have passed of this year (2019-20) and no passenger lost his/her life due to train accident. pic.twitter.com/fB4unQ67V1
Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha: As of today, eleven and a half-months have passed of this year (2019-20) and no passenger lost his/her life due to train accident.
3:15 PM, 17 Mar
MoS MHA G Kishan Reddy, in Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question on the total number of detention centres in Assam has said, "A detention centre at Matia, Goalpara with a capacity of 3000 is under construction. There is no NRC detention camp/center in Assam."
3:14 PM, 17 Mar
MoS G Kishan Reddy said, "However, 79 terrorist incidents have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from August 5,2019 to March 10,2020 in which 49 terrorists have been neutralized."
3:13 PM, 17 Mar
MoS G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question on total number of terrorist incidents in country after revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir: No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the period from August 5,2019 to March 10,2020.
1:49 PM, 17 Mar
BJP MP Hema Malini said, "Today, Supreme Court has granted permanent commission to women in Navy. It is very good news. Today women are excelling in every field."
1:24 PM, 17 Mar
Ministry of Home Affairs in Parliament said, "Indian Penal Code does not define any crime as 'hate crime' and therefore, the National Crime Records Bureau does not maintain data under the head 'hate crime'."
1:23 PM, 17 Mar
Ministry of Home Affairs in Parliament said, "Indian Penal Code does not define any crime as 'hate crime' and therefore, the National Crime Records Bureau does not maintain data under the head 'hate crime'."
12:40 PM, 17 Mar
MOS Home Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha in a written reply on a question on total number of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders globally: Till March 2020, 3,57,9011 OCI cards have been issued to foreigners.
12:40 PM, 17 Mar
MoS G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question on whether TiKTok app poses any counter intelligence threat to the country&if there a consideration of banning the app:No such inputs have come to the notice of the govt. There is no such proposal to ban the app
12:17 PM, 17 Mar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ruled out adjournment of Parliament over Coronavirus, reported ANI.
12:16 PM, 17 Mar
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today said, "It is like a tsunami is coming. India should be preparing itself not just for Coronavirus but for the economic devastation that is coming. I am saying it again & again. Our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next 6 months."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in BJP Parliamentary party meeting today said that the Parliament will run till 3rd April. He asked the MPs to visit their constituencies to make people aware about Coronavirus.
11:03 AM, 17 Mar
Congress MP K Suresh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'payment of AGR dues by the telecom companies'.
10:11 AM, 17 Mar
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need for informed debate and discussion on Law Commission's Report on Uniform Civil Code'.
10:11 AM, 17 Mar
BJP MP Vinay D Tendulkar has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for according permission to conduct bullfight in Goa to boost tourism'.
9:50 AM, 17 Mar
BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers and party leaders Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi arrived at the Parliament Library Building for meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party.
9:12 AM, 2 Mar
Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over violence in Delhi.
9:13 AM, 2 Mar
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury & K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence.
9:17 AM, 2 Mar
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
9:18 AM, 2 Mar
Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan to introduce The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
9:18 AM, 2 Mar
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to move The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today.
9:51 AM, 2 Mar
Trinamool Congress MPs will stage dharna near Gandhi statue at the Parliament today at 10.30.
9:54 AM, 2 Mar
KK Ragesh, CPI(M) MP has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over violence in Delhi.
10:06 AM, 2 Mar
Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over the issue of violence in Delhi.
10:28 AM, 2 Mar
The Opposition parties separately sent 23 notices in Lok Sabha in connection with the deadly Delhi riots.
10:30 AM, 2 Mar
Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, AIMIM and DMK are among the parties to have sent notices in the Lower House of Parliament.
10:42 AM, 2 Mar
Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over violence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/KAFIGi3IcI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament; the second phase of Budget Session.
11:10 AM, 2 Mar
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after an obituary reference to Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, JD(U) MP from Valmiki Nagar, Bihar who passed away on 28th February.
11:32 AM, 2 Mar
Delhi: Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over #DelhiViolence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/PmzdkSj5Fo
Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over Delhi Violence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
11:33 AM, 2 Mar
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal arrives in Parliament to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
11:56 AM, 2 Mar
Covering their eyes with black bands and holding a finger on their lips in an apparent imitation of the Gandhi's Three Monkeys, TMC MPs Mohua Mitra, Sukhendu Shekhar Rai held protest over Delhi riot inside the Parliament premises today.
11:59 AM, 2 Mar
AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta heldb protest in front of Gandhi statue of Parliament against violence in Delhi. They raised slogans of "BJP murdabad".
12:06 PM, 2 Mar
Ruckus ensues in the Upper House of Parliament as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to take up the issue of Delhi riots. RS adjourned till 2pm following commotion.
1:54 PM, 2 Mar
Returning to Parliament to resume the session, with the violence in Delhi uppermost in our minds. Congress MPs made their feelings clear this morning before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue: pic.twitter.com/xZdYlEEyqD
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweets, "Returning to Parliament to resume the session, with the violence in Delhi uppermost in our minds. Congress MPs made their feelings clear this morning before Mahatma Gandhi's statue."
2:20 PM, 2 Mar
Congress MP's show placards and raise slogans in Lok Sabha demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over.
2:38 PM, 2 Mar
Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha: Those who didn't take any action even after 3000 people were killed in 1984, the same people are today creating a ruckus here. I strongly condemn this attitude.
2:40 PM, 2 Mar
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow following uproar over Delhi Violence.
3:37 PM, 2 Mar
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as ruckus continued over the discussion on recent Delhi riots.
3:38 PM, 2 Mar
Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day after resuming proceedings briefly.
9:17 AM, 3 Mar
KK Ragesh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP, has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over violence in Delhi.
9:20 AM, 3 Mar
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, over violence in Delhi.
10:24 AM, 3 Mar
BJP MP Saroj Pandey has given Zero Hour Notice over 'one nation, one election.'
10:25 AM, 3 Mar
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called a meeting of leaders of all political parties as logjam over Delhi violence continues in the Parliament.
