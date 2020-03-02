Parliament LIVE: Temperature checked at Parliament gate amid COVID19 scare

India

New Delhi, Mar 18: Temperature of people were being checked with the help of thermometer gun at Parliament Gate as precautionary measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus on Wednesday before Parliament resued for the Budget Session this week after Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Medical Termination Of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The Bill holds significance in light of various petitions moved before the Supreme Court and various High Courts, seeking permission for aborting pregnancies at gestational age beyond the present permissible limit on the grounds of foetal abnormalities or pregnancies due to sexual violence faced by women.

Union Minister RS Prasad in Lok Sabha: Our govt has taken a conscious decision to revive both BSNL & MTNL because they do public service in floods, earthquake etc. BSNL's revenue cost for employee for 74%, MTNL is 87%, Airtel is 3%, Vodafone 6%, Jio 4%. Union Minister RS Prasad in Lok Sabha: We strongly believe that existence of a Public sector undertaking like BSNL is important both for public service & also fairness in the entire system of communication. BSNL had suffered bad times. In 2014-15, 2015-16 it became a bit positive Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu got his temperature checked with the help of thermometer gun, before entering his office as part of precautionary measures being undertaken to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Congress and TMC have given Adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha over demand to discussed COVID19. Temperature of people are being checked with the help of thermometer gun at Parliament Gate as precautionary measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus. MoS Fin in RS,on if Ministry is keeping watch on Coronavirus' impact on Indian economy: As is true for world at large,India's near-term macroeconomic outlook also vulnerable to disruption of trade with China&2nd-round effects arising from expected slowdown in global growth. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion Notice in Lok Sabha 'over call detail record (CDR) asked by govt from Telecom Operators'. House is adjourned. The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 is passed by the House. Lok Sabha passes Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020. "I don't care who it is, whether it's a member of House or anyone. Anybody who threatens the physical security of an aircraft, inside the aircraft while it is airborne deserve no consideration," he says. Union Min for Civil Aviation Hardeep S Puri in Lok Sabha: He (Comedian Kunal Kamra)tried to disrupt normal functioning. It would have gone unnoticed, he recorded the incident himself&put it on social media.The concerned airline put him under no flying period. Others also followed. Goyal says the Railway Ministry had got the 'Best Performing Ministry' award in 2019. Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha: We have categorized 58 projects into super critical and 68 projects in critical category. We are focused on project completion rather than too many ongoing projects. Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha: As of today, eleven and a half-months have passed of this year (2019-20) and no passenger lost his/her life due to train accident. MoS MHA G Kishan Reddy, in Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question on the total number of detention centres in Assam has said, "A detention centre at Matia, Goalpara with a capacity of 3000 is under construction. There is no NRC detention camp/center in Assam." MoS G Kishan Reddy said, "However, 79 terrorist incidents have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from August 5,2019 to March 10,2020 in which 49 terrorists have been neutralized." MoS G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question on total number of terrorist incidents in country after revocation of Article 370 in Kashmir: No major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country during the period from August 5,2019 to March 10,2020. BJP MP Hema Malini said, "Today, Supreme Court has granted permanent commission to women in Navy. It is very good news. Today women are excelling in every field." Ministry of Home Affairs in Parliament said, "Indian Penal Code does not define any crime as 'hate crime' and therefore, the National Crime Records Bureau does not maintain data under the head 'hate crime'." Ministry of Home Affairs in Parliamentsaid, "Indian Penal Code does not define any crime as 'hate crime' and therefore, the National Crime Records Bureau does not maintain data under the head 'hate crime'." MOS Home Nityanand Rai in Rajya Sabha in a written reply on a question on total number of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card holders globally: Till March 2020, 3,57,9011 OCI cards have been issued to foreigners. MoS G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question on whether TiKTok app poses any counter intelligence threat to the country&if there a consideration of banning the app:No such inputs have come to the notice of the govt. There is no such proposal to ban the app Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ruled out adjournment of Parliament over Coronavirus, reported ANI. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today said, "It is like a tsunami is coming. India should be preparing itself not just for Coronavirus but for the economic devastation that is coming. I am saying it again & again. Our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next 6 months." Delhi: BJP Parliamentary Party meeting underway at the Parliament Library Building pic.twitter.com/uUDn5GI64y — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2020 Prime Minister Narendra Modi in BJP Parliamentary party meeting today said that the Parliament will run till 3rd April. He asked the MPs to visit their constituencies to make people aware about Coronavirus. Congress MP K Suresh has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over 'payment of AGR dues by the telecom companies'. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need for informed debate and discussion on Law Commission's Report on Uniform Civil Code'. BJP MP Vinay D Tendulkar has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for according permission to conduct bullfight in Goa to boost tourism'. BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers and party leaders Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi arrived at the Parliament Library Building for meeting of BJP Parliamentary Party.