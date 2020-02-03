News India live

Parliament LIVE: Ram Janmabhoomi would remain disputed if we worked like Opposition, says PM Modi

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha. Trageting the Congress, PM Modi said if his government had walked on the path of previous governments, he would have never been able to deliver on Article 370, Triple Talaq issue, Ayodhya dispute, Kartarpur Corridor, India Bangladesh border dispute.

The Budget Session of the Parliament has been witnessing massive uproar over the issues of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC and NPR in both Houses.

Stay tuned for Live updates:

Newest First Oldest First

PM: President of India has talked about agriculture and farmer welfare in detail. The issue of higher Minimum Support Price(MSP) was pending for decades. We had the privilege of solving this long-standing demand.The same applies to crop insurance and irrigation related schemes Targeting the Congress over over Article 370, triple talaq, Ram Janmabhoomi, PM Modi said, If we had worked according to the old ways and thought processes, Article 370 would never have been history. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq. Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement. As soon as PM Narendra Modi begun his address, members from the opposition benches raised sloagans lauding Mahatma Gandhi. "Bapu is our life," PM Modi replied. "North-East India has waited for decades for political stability and development. Our government does not scale NE India by political benefit. We have brought NE India closer to Delhi," says the prime minister. "After 70 years of Independence, the country is not ready to slow down the pace of growth. There should be speed and scale at which things must be done. The country saw the pace at which we work, so they have us another 5 years," says PM Modi. PM Modi in Lok Sabha: "If we had walked on your footsteps, we would have never been able to deliver on Article 370, Triple Talaq issue, Ayodhya dispute, Kartarpur Corridor, India Bangladesh border dispute." "The President's speech has given new India and its people a vision and a direction," says PM PM Modi delivers his reply on Motion of Thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha. Congress leader K V P Ramachandra Rao said on Thursday, raising the matter during zero hour in Rajya Sabha said the country exports Rs 5,000 crore worth of Teja variety of chilli annually, of which 60 per cent is shipped to China. Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged arrest of a parent of a student at a college in Bidar, Karnataka'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to debate on Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Parliament today. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday assured Lok Sabha that convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case will be hanged soon. "BJP MPs are pseudo nationalists, They are doing suregical strike on Gandhi ji, " the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lashed out at the BJP in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. India has significantly cut down the time taken for examination of patent applications to about 24-36 months from the 72 months earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a bill in Lok Sabha which seeks to provide for resolution of disputed tax cases involving Rs 9.32 lakh crore. Congress links Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of Ram Mandir trust with Delhi poll. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha said, "Pornography, particularly child pornography is a serious menace. Revenge pornography is rising in the country. We are taking a lot of measures. Central Government, State Governments and State police are working together to curb it." PM Modi in Lok Sabha said, "In India, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi or Jain, everyone is a part of one family. Development must take place for every member of the family. Our govt is moving forward with 'sabka sath sabka vikas' policy so that everyone is happy." PM Modi said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya." A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra.' Centre forms Ram Mandir trust, PM Modi announces in Lok Sabha. The 'Vivad Se Vishwas', Bill provides for resolution of disputs in direct tax, and was announced by the FM in the Budget for 2020-21. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas, Bill 2020 in the Lok Sabha today. Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'demand to give international status to Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna' Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over ‘need to ensure airline safety’ TRS MP, Keshava Rao, in the Rajya Sabha said that the Telangana state government under TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Assam BJP MP, Dilip Saikia, said that the state had "progressed" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray in the Rajya Sabha slammed the Centre over its approach to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and said that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's mismatched statements on the NRC. Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha said that CAA also gives citizenship and also takes away citizenship. The JD(U) in the Lok Sabha extended support to the Centre over the contentious CAA.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate from the Opposition side, on the other side TMC leaders Sougata Roy and Mahua Moitra will deliver remarks. The opposition parties- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian National Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress, Indian Union Muslim League have given adjournment notices in the Parliament on the issues of CAA, NPR and NRC, besides the violence that many educational institutes witnessed over the past month. Opposition leaders raises 'Save India, Save Our Democracy' slogans in Lok Sabha and create a ruckus in the House. MPs raises voice condemning the incidents of firing at Jamia University and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Opposition leaders raised "goli maarna bandh karo" slogan in Lok Sabha, as BJP leader Anurag Thakur got up to speak. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, & Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to "reconsider CAA after unrest in the country & to stop the process of NRC & NPR". The Rajya Sabha stands adjourned due to the uproar against the CAA. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla reminded members of the House that the country will "only move forward if lawmakers take their seats and ask questions significant to their constituency." Uproar in Lok Sabha as few opposition MPs shout "Goli maarna bandh karo; desh ko todna bandh karo". Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon. Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan today said that the extremist groups like SDPI are intervening on issues like CAA and trying to deviate the attention from the main issue. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Common people of India are protesting to save the constitution, they are protesting while holding the constitution & singing the national anthem but they are being fired at. People of India are being killed mercilessly." Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha said,"The government has no shame, they are firing at students, they do such atrocities on women." TMC moves 6 amendments to Prez’s speech; questions silence on J&K, CAA, economic slowdown. Some Congress members were heard raising slogans, seeking "azadi" (freedom) from the CAA, NPR and NRC. Despite the protests, at least nine questions were taken up during the Question Hour, the first in the current Budget session. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "You are fake Hindus," he said in an attack on the BJP, adding that if its members were "asli (genuine) Hindus", then they would have behaved differently. Opposition staged walkout as BJP MP Parvesh Verma starts speaking in the Lok Sabha. BJP Parliamentary party meeting to be held on Tuesday at 9.30 am in Parliament. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm after uproar by Opposition over CAA. BJP MP Kirron Kher and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom were also present at the Parliament today. On the Jamia firing incident G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home said, "These things should not happen. Those who carry arms and do such things should be punished, government will take strict action." Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I have a fundamental issue. We run the House based on rules. There is Rule 267 for discussion. Why there is such a rule in the book if it is not allowed." When the House met for the day today at 11 am, Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu read out an obituary reference on the passing away of Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said Al Said and also on the death of 29 people and animals in Australia's bushfires. Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to departed souls. Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu also mentioned sitting member M C Mary Kom being awarded the Padma Vibhushan, saying she is the first woman spokesperson of the country to be decorated with the award. Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come to Parliament and clarify his position on BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's "objectionable" remarks on Mahatma Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the BJP parliamentary meeting. TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have given suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act". AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'demand to expedite the death sentence of 2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts.' BJP MP RK Sinha has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'anti-India propaganda under the guise of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)'