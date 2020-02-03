  • search
    Parliament LIVE: Ram Janmabhoomi would remain disputed if we worked like Opposition, says PM Modi

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha. Trageting the Congress, PM Modi said if his government had walked on the path of previous governments, he would have never been able to deliver on Article 370, Triple Talaq issue, Ayodhya dispute, Kartarpur Corridor, India Bangladesh border dispute.

    Centre forms Ram Mandir trust, PM Modi announces in LS
    The Budget Session of the Parliament has been witnessing massive uproar over the issues of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC and NPR in both Houses.

    Stay tuned for Live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:13 PM, 6 Feb
    PM: President of India has talked about agriculture and farmer welfare in detail. The issue of higher Minimum Support Price(MSP) was pending for decades. We had the privilege of solving this long-standing demand.The same applies to crop insurance and irrigation related schemes
    1:03 PM, 6 Feb
    Targeting the Congress over over Article 370, triple talaq, Ram Janmabhoomi, PM Modi said, If we had worked according to the old ways and thought processes, Article 370 would never have been history. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq. Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be a reality. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement.
    1:01 PM, 6 Feb
    As soon as PM Narendra Modi begun his address, members from the opposition benches raised sloagans lauding Mahatma Gandhi. "Bapu is our life," PM Modi replied.
    1:00 PM, 6 Feb
    "North-East India has waited for decades for political stability and development. Our government does not scale NE India by political benefit. We have brought NE India closer to Delhi," says the prime minister.
    12:58 PM, 6 Feb
    "After 70 years of Independence, the country is not ready to slow down the pace of growth. There should be speed and scale at which things must be done. The country saw the pace at which we work, so they have us another 5 years," says PM Modi.
    12:55 PM, 6 Feb
    PM Modi in Lok Sabha: "If we had walked on your footsteps, we would have never been able to deliver on Article 370, Triple Talaq issue, Ayodhya dispute, Kartarpur Corridor, India Bangladesh border dispute."
    12:53 PM, 6 Feb
    "The President's speech has given new India and its people a vision and a direction," says PM
    12:46 PM, 6 Feb
    PM Modi delivers his reply on Motion of Thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha.
    12:45 PM, 6 Feb
    Congress leader K V P Ramachandra Rao said on Thursday, raising the matter during zero hour in Rajya Sabha said the country exports Rs 5,000 crore worth of Teja variety of chilli annually, of which 60 per cent is shipped to China.
    11:40 AM, 6 Feb
    Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'alleged arrest of a parent of a student at a college in Bidar, Karnataka'.
    11:25 AM, 6 Feb
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to debate on Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Parliament today.
    3:11 PM, 5 Feb
    Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday assured Lok Sabha that convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case will be hanged soon.
    3:01 PM, 5 Feb
    "BJP MPs are pseudo nationalists, They are doing suregical strike on Gandhi ji, " the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
    3:00 PM, 5 Feb
    Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lashed out at the BJP in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
    1:51 PM, 5 Feb
    India has significantly cut down the time taken for examination of patent applications to about 24-36 months from the 72 months earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha.
    1:42 PM, 5 Feb
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a bill in Lok Sabha which seeks to provide for resolution of disputed tax cases involving Rs 9.32 lakh crore.
    12:33 PM, 5 Feb
    Congress links Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of Ram Mandir trust with Delhi poll.
    12:21 PM, 5 Feb
    Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha said, "Pornography, particularly child pornography is a serious menace. Revenge pornography is rising in the country. We are taking a lot of measures. Central Government, State Governments and State police are working together to curb it."
    11:37 AM, 5 Feb
    PM Modi in Lok Sabha said, "In India, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi or Jain, everyone is a part of one family. Development must take place for every member of the family. Our govt is moving forward with 'sabka sath sabka vikas' policy so that everyone is happy."
    11:12 AM, 5 Feb
    PM Modi said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya." A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra.'
    11:10 AM, 5 Feb
    Centre forms Ram Mandir trust, PM Modi announces in Lok Sabha.
    10:21 AM, 5 Feb
    The 'Vivad Se Vishwas', Bill provides for resolution of disputs in direct tax, and was announced by the FM in the Budget for 2020-21.
    10:21 AM, 5 Feb
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas, Bill 2020 in the Lok Sabha today.
    9:58 AM, 5 Feb
    Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'demand to give international status to Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna'
    9:58 AM, 5 Feb
    Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over ‘need to ensure airline safety’
    10:14 PM, 4 Feb
    TRS MP, Keshava Rao, in the Rajya Sabha said that the Telangana state government under TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
    6:19 PM, 4 Feb
    Assam BJP MP, Dilip Saikia, said that the state had "progressed" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
    5:38 PM, 4 Feb
    TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray in the Rajya Sabha slammed the Centre over its approach to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and said that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's mismatched statements on the NRC.
    5:33 PM, 4 Feb
    Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha said that CAA also gives citizenship and also takes away citizenship.
    5:01 PM, 4 Feb
    The JD(U) in the Lok Sabha extended support to the Centre over the contentious CAA.
