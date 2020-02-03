News India live

Parliament LIVE: Opposition raises slogans against CAA, NRC in Rajya Sabha

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The Opposition cornered the government today in the Parliament on issues related to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR).

The Opposition, on Monday, cornered the Centre over multiple issues including firing incidents in Delhi.

Opposition MPs raise slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Rajya Sabha. The government has informed the Lok Sabha that there is no decision on the NRC as yet. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home, Nithyanand Rai said that till now the Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the jail authorities took more than a year to complete the process for informing the convicts even when : their appeal was rejected by Supreme Court in 2017. Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm after uproar by the Opposition over BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde's statement against Mahatma Gandhi. Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Abdul Khaleque and Hibi Eden have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, over BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's statement on Mahatma Gandhi. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary and Congress MP Manickam Tagore have given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, over 'environment of fear and intimidation in the country due to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)' BJP MP Saroj Pandey has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "need for One Nation, One Election". BJP MP RK Sinha has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'anti-India propaganda under the guise of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)' AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'demand to expedite the death sentence of 2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts.' TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have given suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act". Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the BJP parliamentary meeting. Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come to Parliament and clarify his position on BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's "objectionable" remarks on Mahatma Gandhi. Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu also mentioned sitting member M C Mary Kom being awarded the Padma Vibhushan, saying she is the first woman spokesperson of the country to be decorated with the award. When the House met for the day today at 11 am, Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu read out an obituary reference on the passing away of Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said Al Said and also on the death of 29 people and animals in Australia's bushfires. Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to departed souls. Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I have a fundamental issue. We run the House based on rules. There is Rule 267 for discussion. Why there is such a rule in the book if it is not allowed." On the Jamia firing incident G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home said, "These things should not happen. Those who carry arms and do such things should be punished, government will take strict action." BJP MP Kirron Kher and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom were also present at the Parliament today. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm after uproar by Opposition over CAA. BJP Parliamentary party meeting to be held on Tuesday at 9.30 am in Parliament. Opposition staged walkout as BJP MP Parvesh Verma starts speaking in the Lok Sabha. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "You are fake Hindus," he said in an attack on the BJP, adding that if its members were "asli (genuine) Hindus", then they would have behaved differently. Despite the protests, at least nine questions were taken up during the Question Hour, the first in the current Budget session. Some Congress members were heard raising slogans, seeking "azadi" (freedom) from the CAA, NPR and NRC. TMC moves 6 amendments to Prez’s speech; questions silence on J&K, CAA, economic slowdown. Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha said,"The government has no shame, they are firing at students, they do such atrocities on women." Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Common people of India are protesting to save the constitution, they are protesting while holding the constitution & singing the national anthem but they are being fired at. People of India are being killed mercilessly." Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan today said that the extremist groups like SDPI are intervening on issues like CAA and trying to deviate the attention from the main issue. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon. Uproar in Lok Sabha as few opposition MPs shout "Goli maarna bandh karo; desh ko todna bandh karo". Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla reminded members of the House that the country will "only move forward if lawmakers take their seats and ask questions significant to their constituency."

