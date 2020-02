News India live

Parliament LIVE: Govt has no shame, Owaisi slams centre over atrocities on women, students

New Delhi, Feb 03: The argument over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will make its way to Parliament on Monday as the opposition parties have planned to corner the government over the contentious legislation that has triggered the nationwide protest.

All the opposition parties - Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and others have already given adjournment notices demanding immediate discussion on the CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC)

Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha said,"The government has no shame, they are firing at students, they do such atrocities on women." Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Common people of India are protesting to save the constitution, they are protesting while holding the constitution & singing the national anthem but they are being fired at. People of India are being killed mercilessly." Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan today said that the extremist groups like SDPI are intervening on issues like CAA and trying to deviate the attention from the main issue. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon. Uproar in Lok Sabha as few opposition MPs shout "Goli maarna bandh karo; desh ko todna bandh karo". Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla reminded members of the House that the country will "only move forward if lawmakers take their seats and ask questions significant to their constituency." The Rajya Sabha stands adjourned due to the uproar against the CAA. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, & Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to "reconsider CAA after unrest in the country & to stop the process of NRC & NPR". Opposition leaders raised "goli maarna bandh karo" slogan in Lok Sabha, as BJP leader Anurag Thakur got up to speak. MPs raises voice condemning the incidents of firing at Jamia University and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Opposition leaders raises 'Save India, Save Our Democracy' slogans in Lok Sabha and create a ruckus in the House. The opposition parties- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian National Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress, Indian Union Muslim League have given adjournment notices in the Parliament on the issues of CAA, NPR and NRC, besides the violence that many educational institutes witnessed over the past month. In the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate from the Opposition side, on the other side TMC leaders Sougata Roy and Mahua Moitra will deliver remarks.

