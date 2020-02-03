Parliament LIVE: Oppn stages walkout in LS as BJP MP Parvesh Verma starts speaking
By Anuj Cariappa
New Delhi, Feb 03: The argument over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will make its way to Parliament on Monday as the opposition parties have planned to corner the government over the contentious legislation that has triggered the nationwide protest.
All the opposition parties - Congress, Trinamool Congress, Left parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and others have already given adjournment notices demanding immediate discussion on the CAA, National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC)
2:08 PM, 3 Feb
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm after uproar by Opposition over CAA.
1:45 PM, 3 Feb
BJP Parliamentary party meeting to be held on Tuesday at 9.30 am in Parliament.
1:44 PM, 3 Feb
Opposition staged walkout as BJP MP Parvesh Verma starts speaking in the Lok Sabha.
1:40 PM, 3 Feb
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "You are fake Hindus," he said in an attack on the BJP, adding that if its members were "asli (genuine) Hindus", then they would have behaved differently.
1:39 PM, 3 Feb
Despite the protests, at least nine questions were taken up during the Question Hour, the first in the current Budget session.
1:37 PM, 3 Feb
Some Congress members were heard raising slogans, seeking "azadi" (freedom) from the CAA, NPR and NRC.
12:58 PM, 3 Feb
TMC moves 6 amendments to Prez’s speech; questions silence on J&K, CAA, economic slowdown.
12:29 PM, 3 Feb
Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha said,"The government has no shame, they are firing at students, they do such atrocities on women."
12:15 PM, 3 Feb
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Common people of India are protesting to save the constitution, they are protesting while holding the constitution & singing the national anthem but they are being fired at. People of India are being killed mercilessly."
11:45 AM, 3 Feb
Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan today said that the extremist groups like SDPI are intervening on issues like CAA and trying to deviate the attention from the main issue.
11:37 AM, 3 Feb
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon.
11:36 AM, 3 Feb
Uproar in Lok Sabha as few opposition MPs shout "Goli maarna bandh karo; desh ko todna bandh karo".
11:33 AM, 3 Feb
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla reminded members of the House that the country will "only move forward if lawmakers take their seats and ask questions significant to their constituency."
11:30 AM, 3 Feb
The Rajya Sabha stands adjourned due to the uproar against the CAA.
11:27 AM, 3 Feb
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, & Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to "reconsider CAA after unrest in the country & to stop the process of NRC & NPR".
11:23 AM, 3 Feb
Opposition leaders raised "goli maarna bandh karo" slogan in Lok Sabha, as BJP leader Anurag Thakur got up to speak.
11:22 AM, 3 Feb
MPs raises voice condemning the incidents of firing at Jamia University and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.
11:20 AM, 3 Feb
Opposition leaders raises 'Save India, Save Our Democracy' slogans in Lok Sabha and create a ruckus in the House.
11:10 AM, 3 Feb
The opposition parties- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian National Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress, Indian Union Muslim League have given adjournment notices in the Parliament on the issues of CAA, NPR and NRC, besides the violence that many educational institutes witnessed over the past month.
11:01 AM, 3 Feb
