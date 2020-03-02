News India live

Parliament LIVE: Will continue to track welfare of all Indians stranded in Iran, says Jaishankar

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that the outbreak of coronavirus is a matter of concern and that the matter needs to be dealt with responsibly.

Meanwhile, a debate on Delhi riots will take place in the afternoon, Naidu said. Over 50 people have died in the violence. On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had vowed not to spare anyone involved in the violence and also stated that it will be lesson for the country on what befalls those who indulge in rioting.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke about all the measures and efforts taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. "We are reaching out to our nationals and ensuring that they are in good health. We are focusing on students there and our endeavor is to facilitate their early return. We are in touch with the governments there to provide treatment facilities to those tested positive for the virus," he says The Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar says 6000 Indians stranded in Iran including 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and J&K and 300 students. The outbreak of coronavirus is a matter of concern and that the matter needs to be dealt with responsibly, says Jaishankar. Indians should avoid non-essential travel, says Jaishankar Now, EAM Jaishankar briefs Lok Sabha on Coronavirus outbreak. "What happened in Yes Bank," he shouts as the Speaker ignores him. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury brings up the issue of banks defaulting in India. After the outbreak, the number of passengers fell to around 62,000 per day, says Puri, adding that after the travel advisory issued on Wednesday, this number is expected to come down to 40,000 per day. Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said that on an average, around 70,000 passengers are processed through various airports in India. The Rajya Sabha is expected to begin its debate on Delhi Violence today. Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to follow No proposal to adjourn Parliament sine die in the wake of Coronavirus: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla BJP MP Subramanian Swamy gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the "impact of high aviation fuel prices and coronavirus on the domestic air services." "Those behind riots will not be spared irrespective of their religion, caste or party affiliation," said Amit Shah. "We did not take the riots casually. Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to," said Amit Shah. Analysing CCTV footage using face identification software, says Amit Shah, adding it does not discriminate on basis of religion or clothes. Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence said, "I assure the House that the Delhi Police will hold a thorough investigation into this incident." The Union Home Minister said in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence, "Around 60 social media accounts were created on 22nd Feb and were closed down on 26th Feb. Police will find those behind them. Social media was used to incite hate." Amit Shah also added, "The spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a conspiracy. We have register a case of conspiracy to probe this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in North East Delhi." Amit Shah on Opposition's stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act: It is my constitutional responsibility to give answers. Home Minister Amit Shah said, "We are ensuring that no action is taken against any innocent person. 49 cases of Arms Act have been registered & 153 arms have been recovered. Over 650 meeting of peace committee have taken place since February 25." Congress and IUML MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha during Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the discussion on #Delhi violence pic.twitter.com/rH9bJzhImJ — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020 Congress and IUML MPs stage walkout from Lok Sabha during Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the discussion on Delhi violence. Telangana Health Min Eatala Rajendra said, "There is no positive case of Coronavirus in Telangana now.1 person who came from Dubai&had tested positive, tested negative y'day. As per protocol,we've done second test&results are negative.Patient might be discharged in 2-3 days." Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence: All those who caused the violence will not be able to escape the law. Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha said, "From 27 February till today, around 700 FIRs have been registered related to Delhi violence." HM Amit Shah on Delhi violence said, "I did not go there myself as I didn't want the police to divert resources towards my security arrangements." HM Amit Shah added, "US Pres's program was pre-scheduled, it was in my constituency, my visit there was also pre-scheduled. The next day, when US Pres visited Delhi, I wasn't present at any event. The whole time I was sitting with Police officials. I only requested NSA to visit the area." Amit Shah said," Questions have been asked about what the Delhi Police was doing. Police were on the ground then, police will also probe and submit a report in coming days. I would like to praise the Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to other areas." HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Delhi violence: I would like to place on record that after 25th February no incident of rioting took place. There have been attempts to politicise these riots. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Delhi Violence: I pay my tribute to all those who lost their lives in riots in Delhi and extend my condolences to their grieving families.