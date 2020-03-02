News India live

Parliament LIVE: Uproar in LS over suspension of Cong MPs

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: Amid protests by the Opposition over the suspension of Congress MPs, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reply on discussion over Delhi Violence in Lok Sabha around 5.30 pm today.

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:

Newest First Oldest First

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12:30 pm after opposition uproar. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, after the Opposition raised slogans against the government over Delhi violence. After a brief holi break, both houses witnessed a stormy day with the Opposition raising the issue of Delhi violence. The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on March 11. Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu: I appeal to all including the govt and Opposition to discuss among themselves to come to some sort of meaningful solution to see that the House functions effectively. Samajwadi Party (SP) MP's Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over Delhi violence. Congress MPs Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'need to provide relief to riot-affected families in Delhi & setting up of an independent inquiry commission'. Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Amar Patnaik has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the demand to confer Bharat Ratna on former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury & Kodikunnil Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence. Samajwadi Party MPs Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over Delhi violence that took place last week and claimed 53 lives. A day after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended seven Congress MPs for unruly behaviour, the grand old party plans to chalk out its strategy and also protest at the Mahatma statue outside the House. Seven Congress members suspended from remaining period of Budget session; motion in this regard passed by voice vote in LS. Lok Sabha adjourned for the day. The government has carried out two evacuation missions, bringing back a total of 767 from China. All of them have been kept in quarantine and have so far tested negative for the virus, says says home minister. In Lok Sabha, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is now addressing the session on the coronavirus outbreak. Rajya Sabha proceeding adjourned for the day. Opposition MPs began protesting against the Delhi violence. “This is Parliament, not a bazaaopposition MPs began protesting against the Delhi violence. “This is Parliament, not a bazaar,” Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said.r,” Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu said. As on 4th March, a total of 28529 persons were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored, says Harsh Vardhan. "The universal screening for all international passengers to now be conducted," he added. Amid uproar by opposition leaders who chanted we want justice, proceedings in Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 pm. The government had initiated a series of actions to contain the spread of the virus. He said he was conducting daily reviews, he said. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is briefing the Rajya Sabha about concerted effort from all sectors of government to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today sought a discussion on coronavirus. "I request the government to make a statement on Coronavirus, which has affected so many people so far," he said in Rajya Sabha. Proceedings have begun in both the Houses. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given notice for adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on the issue of Delhi violence. Trinamool Congress has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the "Healing needed after deaths in Delhi”. Congress MP Kapil Sibal has given notice in Rajya Sabha for short duration discussion over 'outcome of the recent visit of the US President to India'. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over a discussion on Delhi violence. CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T. Siva have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the issue of Delhi violence.