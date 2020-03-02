Parliament LIVE: Members of Rajya Sabha raise the issue of Coronavirus outbreak

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: The Budget Session of the Parliament of India resumed on Monday. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to ask in Lok Sabha on Monday a question on wilful defaulters and measures taken to recover loans advanced to them.

However, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur in Lok Sabha today said, that a list of wilful defaulters is available on the website. There is nothing to hide. Attacking the Congress party he said that they took money went away during their (Congress) government.

Thakur added that the question posed by a senior member of the House shows his lack of understanding of the subject.

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:

Raj Gopal Yadav suggests screening at Parliament gates, while S R Balasubramoniyan of AIADMK wants to know from government if it is willing to adjourn the session from tomorrow. TMC leader Derek O'Brien says it is time to rise above politics. He demonstrates how to wash one's hands. The Chair says "you can speak, not demonstrate". Members of Rajya Sabha raise the issue of Coronavirus outbreak. P Chidambaram, Congress: Govt is not doing enough to combat #coronavirus. I've no quarrel if PM wants to call meeting of SAARC or G-20. States are taking bold measures whereas Centre is very diffident&seems to be behind the curve. There should be a video conference between PM&CMs MoS Finance A Thakur in LokSabha:A list of wilful defaulters is available on the website.There is nothing to hide. All these people took money went away during their (Congress) govt. Congress Chief Whip in Lok Sabha Koddikunil Suresh has given adjournment motion notice over the issue of the 'price of petrol and diesel in the country'. Parliament approved a bill that will provide an opportunity to taxpayers to settle their tax disputes by paying just due taxes with complete waiver of interest and penalty by March 31. Discussions begin in Rajya Sabha on the Direct Tax Bill, 2020. A parliamentary panel has asked state-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) to look at measures to remove hindrances for timely execution of expansion projects and optimally utilise the plan outlay. The Question Hour kicks off with queries on health problems in women and children. The Rajya Sabha on Friday will take up for discussion The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020, The Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: The culprits, they may be of any religion, caste or party, they will not be spared. They will be brought before the law. Rahul Gandhi on being asked why he's not sending his core team members to Rajya Sabha: I'm not Congress President, I'm not taking decisions on RS nominees. I am informing the youth of the country about the economy. Who is in my team, who is not in my team is of no consequence. Naresh Gujral, SAD in Rajya Sabha said, "This reminded me of 1984 when an orgy of violence was unleashed by mobs led by Congress leaders for 3 days. Almost 300 innocent people were massacred on streets of Delhi. Only impartial&transparent inquiry commission can reveal the truth." Naresh Gujral, Shiromani Akali Dal in Rajya Sabha said, "February 23 was a dark day in Delhi's history. Communal fire engulfed the city, armed hooligans attacked innocent Hindus & Muslims. However, the police response was inadequate." Elamaram Kareem of CPI(M), said, "Inaction of Home Ministry even after intelligence inputs made the situation worse. Police, who were under the central government, were mere spectators when the hooligans ran riots." TRS leader Banda Prakash requests Amit Shah to take necessary steps and arrest those responsible for the Delhi riots irrespective of which party they belong to. Prakash said the violence was no less than the coronavirus that left Delhi shaken for several days. BJP's Uday Pratap Singh welcomes the Railway PPP mode which would be a revolution in the railways. Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant mentions that elevated trains for the local routes are a must. He also says that the general managers should have some financial/administrative powers. In Rajya Sabha, BJP's Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi lists the steps taken by Home Minister from February 24 to 27 with regard to the Delhi violence. Short discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi is on. INC's Kapil Sibal speaks: "There are two types of virus — Coronavirus, that spread internationally and a communal virus here, that is spreading; who are the collaborators of the virus being spread? We've seen videos of police hitting a wounded man who later died, but later the cops said they don't know anything about this. Lok Sabha discusses demand of grants for the Ministry of Railways. Rajya Sabha passes the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha. It was approved by Lok Sabha on March 6. The Bill replaces an ordinance. Parliament on Thursday passed amendments to the insolvency law that will help ring-fence successful bidders of insolvent companies from risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke about all the measures and efforts taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. "We are reaching out to our nationals and ensuring that they are in good health. We are focusing on students there and our endeavor is to facilitate their early return. We are in touch with the governments there to provide treatment facilities to those tested positive for the virus," he says