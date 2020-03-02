News India live

Parliament LIVE: Harsh Vardhan briefs RS on coronavirus; LS adjourned till 12 pm

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Mar 05: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will make statements in both the Lok Sabha (at noon) and the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

India has reported 29 coronavirus cases. The government has asked th public not to panic.

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:

Newest First Oldest First

As on 4th March, a total of 28529 persons were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored, says Harsh Vardhan. "The universal screening for all international passengers to now be conducted," he added. Amid uproar by opposition leaders who chanted we want justice, proceedings in Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 pm. The government had initiated a series of actions to contain the spread of the virus. He said he was conducting daily reviews, he said. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is briefing the Rajya Sabha about concerted effort from all sectors of government to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today sought a discussion on coronavirus. "I request the government to make a statement on Coronavirus, which has affected so many people so far," he said in Rajya Sabha. Proceedings have begun in both the Houses. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given notice for adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on the issue of Delhi violence. Trinamool Congress has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the "Healing needed after deaths in Delhi”. Congress MP Kapil Sibal has given notice in Rajya Sabha for short duration discussion over 'outcome of the recent visit of the US President to India'. Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over a discussion on Delhi violence. CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T. Siva have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the issue of Delhi violence. Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of violence in Delhi. Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa has written to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stating that the investigations on the drug mafia in Punjab are being handled in an inefficient manner, urges the Centre to look into it immediately. Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the 'need to provide relief to the violence-affected families in Delhi and to set up an independent inquiry commission'. India has reported 29 coronavirus cases. The government has asked th public not to panic. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will make statements in both the Lok Sabha (at noon) and the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm. Proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid continuous protests by opposition parties over Delhi violence. Lok Sabha passes the Direct Tax 'Vivad Se Vishwas' Bill,2020. Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow following uproar by Opposition MPs over Delhi violence. Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following ruckus by Opposition leaders demanding discussion on the issue of Delhi violence. Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi over ruckus by the Opposition leaders in Lok Sabha: We are ready for discussion in Lok Sabha on 11th March and in Rajya Sabha on 12th March. MPs from Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over Delhi Violence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari, and Jasbir Singh Gill have given adjournment motion notice over Delhi violence. Congress party has called an urgent meeting with all Lok Sabha MPs led by party leader Rahul Gandhi over the issues of Delhi violence, vandalisation at office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and political situation in Madhya Pradesh. We are insisting the government to discuss the issue of Delhi violence in the House, says Rahul Gandhi. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for a law to curb the growing population'. Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Delhi violence. Two Congress Rajya Sabha MPs, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, have given the suspension of business notice. A bill to provide more powers to the RBI for regulating cooperative banks was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.