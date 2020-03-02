  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Parliament LIVE: Harsh Vardhan briefs RS on coronavirus; LS adjourned till 12 pm

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 05: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will make statements in both the Lok Sabha (at noon) and the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    India has reported 29 coronavirus cases. The government has asked th public not to panic.

    Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:31 AM, 5 Mar
    As on 4th March, a total of 28529 persons were brought under community surveillance and are being monitored, says Harsh Vardhan.
    11:31 AM, 5 Mar
    "The universal screening for all international passengers to now be conducted," he added.
    11:23 AM, 5 Mar
    Amid uproar by opposition leaders who chanted we want justice, proceedings in Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 pm.
    11:23 AM, 5 Mar
    The government had initiated a series of actions to contain the spread of the virus. He said he was conducting daily reviews, he said.
    11:22 AM, 5 Mar
    Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is briefing the Rajya Sabha about concerted effort from all sectors of government to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
    11:08 AM, 5 Mar
    Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad today sought a discussion on coronavirus. "I request the government to make a statement on Coronavirus, which has affected so many people so far," he said in Rajya Sabha.
    11:07 AM, 5 Mar
    Proceedings have begun in both the Houses.
    10:26 AM, 5 Mar
    Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has given notice for adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on the issue of Delhi violence.
    10:25 AM, 5 Mar
    Trinamool Congress has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the "Healing needed after deaths in Delhi”.
    10:25 AM, 5 Mar
    Congress MP Kapil Sibal has given notice in Rajya Sabha for short duration discussion over 'outcome of the recent visit of the US President to India'.
    10:25 AM, 5 Mar
    Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over a discussion on Delhi violence.
    10:24 AM, 5 Mar
    CPI MP Binoy Viswam and DMK MP T. Siva have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the issue of Delhi violence.
    10:24 AM, 5 Mar
    Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha over the issue of violence in Delhi.
    10:23 AM, 5 Mar
    Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa has written to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stating that the investigations on the drug mafia in Punjab are being handled in an inefficient manner, urges the Centre to look into it immediately.
    10:23 AM, 5 Mar
    Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the 'need to provide relief to the violence-affected families in Delhi and to set up an independent inquiry commission'.
    10:21 AM, 5 Mar
    India has reported 29 coronavirus cases. The government has asked th public not to panic.
    10:21 AM, 5 Mar
    Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will make statements in both the Lok Sabha (at noon) and the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm.
    2:44 PM, 4 Mar
    Proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid continuous protests by opposition parties over Delhi violence.
    2:23 PM, 4 Mar
    Lok Sabha passes the Direct Tax 'Vivad Se Vishwas' Bill,2020.
    11:21 AM, 4 Mar
    Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am tomorrow following uproar by Opposition MPs over Delhi violence.
    11:21 AM, 4 Mar
    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon following ruckus by Opposition leaders demanding discussion on the issue of Delhi violence.
    11:20 AM, 4 Mar
    Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi over ruckus by the Opposition leaders in Lok Sabha: We are ready for discussion in Lok Sabha on 11th March and in Rajya Sabha on 12th March.
    11:20 AM, 4 Mar
    MPs from Left parties protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over Delhi Violence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
    11:19 AM, 4 Mar
    Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manickam Tagore, Manish Tewari, and Jasbir Singh Gill have given adjournment motion notice over Delhi violence.
    10:56 AM, 4 Mar
    Congress party has called an urgent meeting with all Lok Sabha MPs led by party leader Rahul Gandhi over the issues of Delhi violence, vandalisation at office of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and political situation in Madhya Pradesh.
    10:55 AM, 4 Mar
    We are insisting the government to discuss the issue of Delhi violence in the House, says Rahul Gandhi.
    10:23 AM, 4 Mar
    Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'demand for a law to curb the growing population'.
    10:23 AM, 4 Mar
    Samajwadi Party leaders Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali Khan have given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over Delhi violence.
    10:23 AM, 4 Mar
    Two Congress Rajya Sabha MPs, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, have given the suspension of business notice.
    12:18 AM, 4 Mar
    A bill to provide more powers to the RBI for regulating cooperative banks was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
    READ MORE

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    parliament budget opposition new delhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X