  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Parliament LIVE: FM introduces Direct Tax ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ Bill in LS

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 05: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax 'Vivad Se Vishwas', Bill 2020 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Budget Session of the Parliament has been witnessing massive uproar over the issues of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC and NPR in both Houses.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The Opposition, on Monday, cornered the Centre over multiple issues including firing incidents in Delhi.

    Stay tuned for Live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:51 PM, 5 Feb
    India has significantly cut down the time taken for examination of patent applications to about 24-36 months from the 72 months earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha.
    1:42 PM, 5 Feb
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a bill in Lok Sabha which seeks to provide for resolution of disputed tax cases involving Rs 9.32 lakh crore.
    12:33 PM, 5 Feb
    Congress links Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of Ram Mandir trust with Delhi poll.
    12:21 PM, 5 Feb
    Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha said, "Pornography, particularly child pornography is a serious menace. Revenge pornography is rising in the country. We are taking a lot of measures. Central Government, State Governments and State police are working together to curb it."
    11:37 AM, 5 Feb
    PM Modi in Lok Sabha said, "In India, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi or Jain, everyone is a part of one family. Development must take place for every member of the family. Our govt is moving forward with 'sabka sath sabka vikas' policy so that everyone is happy."
    11:12 AM, 5 Feb
    PM Modi said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya." A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra.'
    11:10 AM, 5 Feb
    Centre forms Ram Mandir trust, PM Modi announces in Lok Sabha.
    10:21 AM, 5 Feb
    The 'Vivad Se Vishwas', Bill provides for resolution of disputs in direct tax, and was announced by the FM in the Budget for 2020-21.
    10:21 AM, 5 Feb
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas, Bill 2020 in the Lok Sabha today.
    9:58 AM, 5 Feb
    Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'demand to give international status to Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna'
    9:58 AM, 5 Feb
    Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over ‘need to ensure airline safety’
    10:14 PM, 4 Feb
    TRS MP, Keshava Rao, in the Rajya Sabha said that the Telangana state government under TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
    6:19 PM, 4 Feb
    Assam BJP MP, Dilip Saikia, said that the state had "progressed" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
    5:38 PM, 4 Feb
    TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray in the Rajya Sabha slammed the Centre over its approach to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and said that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's mismatched statements on the NRC.
    5:33 PM, 4 Feb
    Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha said that CAA also gives citizenship and also takes away citizenship.
    5:01 PM, 4 Feb
    The JD(U) in the Lok Sabha extended support to the Centre over the contentious CAA.
    4:23 PM, 4 Feb
    Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, the Congress member said there was a dearth of solutions and ideas to take India forward and attempts were made to "mask" failures of various schemes launched by the government.
    4:23 PM, 4 Feb
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday accused the government in Lok Sabha of abrogating its moral responsibility of dealing with the "constitutional and political crisis" facing the country and said facts gave way to fiction in the President's address to Parliament.
    3:56 PM, 4 Feb
    Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress in Rajya Sabha: If you had brought constructive matters, we would have bowed before you, but you brought destruction. What is Shaheen Bagh? It is your creation. If you will do such work, then Shaheen Bagh will come up everywhere in India.
    3:35 PM, 4 Feb
    The government on Tuesday made it clear that no document will be collected during the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) and providing Aadhaar number during the exercise is only voluntary.
    3:29 PM, 4 Feb
    Delhi Police have reported incidences of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting, damage to public/personal property and number of persons arrested during protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.
    3:29 PM, 4 Feb
    There is no case of “love jihad” in Kerala, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that there are no such cases in the southern state.
    3:28 PM, 4 Feb
    As many as 62 police personnel and 127 others were injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Millia Islamia, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
    3:28 PM, 4 Feb
    Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said the central government has received resolutions adopted by the legislative assemblies of certain states such as Rajasthan against the CAA and the Kerala government has also filed a suit in the Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution.
    3:28 PM, 4 Feb
    Incidents of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting, and damage to public and personal property were reported during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Delhi, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
    12:44 PM, 4 Feb
    Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha: We, people of Bharatiya Janata Party, are the real bhakts. We are the real followers of Mahatma Gandhi. These people are the followers of 'nakli' Gandhi like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
    12:44 PM, 4 Feb
    BJP MPs object to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement in Lok Sabha 'Ye Ravan ke aulad hain'.
    12:43 PM, 4 Feb
    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: Aaj ye Mahatma Gandhi ko gaali dete hain. Ye ravan ke aulad hain. Ram ke pujari ka ye apmaan kar rahe hain.
    12:06 PM, 4 Feb
    Opposition MPs raise slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Rajya Sabha.
    12:06 PM, 4 Feb
    The government has informed the Lok Sabha that there is no decision on the NRC as yet. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home, Nithyanand Rai said that till now the
    READ MORE

    More PARLIAMENT News

    Read more about:

    parliament citizenship amendment bill

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X