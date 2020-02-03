Parliament LIVE: FM introduces Direct Tax ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ Bill in LS

News India live

New Delhi, Feb 05: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax 'Vivad Se Vishwas', Bill 2020 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Budget Session of the Parliament has been witnessing massive uproar over the issues of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC and NPR in both Houses.

The Opposition, on Monday, cornered the Centre over multiple issues including firing incidents in Delhi.

India has significantly cut down the time taken for examination of patent applications to about 24-36 months from the 72 months earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in Lok Sabha. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a bill in Lok Sabha which seeks to provide for resolution of disputed tax cases involving Rs 9.32 lakh crore. Congress links Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of Ram Mandir trust with Delhi poll. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha said, "Pornography, particularly child pornography is a serious menace. Revenge pornography is rising in the country. We are taking a lot of measures. Central Government, State Governments and State police are working together to curb it." PM Modi in Lok Sabha said, "In India, be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Buddhist, Parsi or Jain, everyone is a part of one family. Development must take place for every member of the family. Our govt is moving forward with 'sabka sath sabka vikas' policy so that everyone is happy." PM Modi said, "We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya." A trust has been formed, it is called 'Sri Ram Janambhoomi Tirath Kshetra.' Centre forms Ram Mandir trust, PM Modi announces in Lok Sabha. The 'Vivad Se Vishwas', Bill provides for resolution of disputs in direct tax, and was announced by the FM in the Budget for 2020-21. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas, Bill 2020 in the Lok Sabha today. Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'demand to give international status to Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna' Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over ‘need to ensure airline safety’ TRS MP, Keshava Rao, in the Rajya Sabha said that the Telangana state government under TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Assam BJP MP, Dilip Saikia, said that the state had "progressed" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray in the Rajya Sabha slammed the Centre over its approach to the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and said that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's mismatched statements on the NRC. Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha said that CAA also gives citizenship and also takes away citizenship. The JD(U) in the Lok Sabha extended support to the Centre over the contentious CAA. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, the Congress member said there was a dearth of solutions and ideas to take India forward and attempts were made to "mask" failures of various schemes launched by the government. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday accused the government in Lok Sabha of abrogating its moral responsibility of dealing with the "constitutional and political crisis" facing the country and said facts gave way to fiction in the President's address to Parliament. Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress in Rajya Sabha: If you had brought constructive matters, we would have bowed before you, but you brought destruction. What is Shaheen Bagh? It is your creation. If you will do such work, then Shaheen Bagh will come up everywhere in India. The government on Tuesday made it clear that no document will be collected during the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) and providing Aadhaar number during the exercise is only voluntary. Delhi Police have reported incidences of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting, damage to public/personal property and number of persons arrested during protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. There is no case of “love jihad” in Kerala, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that there are no such cases in the southern state. As many as 62 police personnel and 127 others were injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Millia Islamia, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also said the central government has received resolutions adopted by the legislative assemblies of certain states such as Rajasthan against the CAA and the Kerala government has also filed a suit in the Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution. Incidents of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting, and damage to public and personal property were reported during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Delhi, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha: We, people of Bharatiya Janata Party, are the real bhakts. We are the real followers of Mahatma Gandhi. These people are the followers of 'nakli' Gandhi like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. BJP MPs object to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement in Lok Sabha 'Ye Ravan ke aulad hain'. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: Aaj ye Mahatma Gandhi ko gaali dete hain. Ye ravan ke aulad hain. Ram ke pujari ka ye apmaan kar rahe hain. Opposition MPs raise slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Rajya Sabha. The government has informed the Lok Sabha that there is no decision on the NRC as yet. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home, Nithyanand Rai said that till now the

In the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to open the debate from the Opposition side, on the other side TMC leaders Sougata Roy and Mahua Moitra will deliver remarks. The opposition parties- Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Indian National Congress, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Bahujan Samaj Party, Trinamool Congress, Indian Union Muslim League have given adjournment notices in the Parliament on the issues of CAA, NPR and NRC, besides the violence that many educational institutes witnessed over the past month. Opposition leaders raises 'Save India, Save Our Democracy' slogans in Lok Sabha and create a ruckus in the House. MPs raises voice condemning the incidents of firing at Jamia University and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. Opposition leaders raised "goli maarna bandh karo" slogan in Lok Sabha, as BJP leader Anurag Thakur got up to speak. Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Kodikunnil Suresh, & Gaurav Gogoi have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to "reconsider CAA after unrest in the country & to stop the process of NRC & NPR". The Rajya Sabha stands adjourned due to the uproar against the CAA. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla reminded members of the House that the country will "only move forward if lawmakers take their seats and ask questions significant to their constituency." Uproar in Lok Sabha as few opposition MPs shout "Goli maarna bandh karo; desh ko todna bandh karo". Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon. Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan today said that the extremist groups like SDPI are intervening on issues like CAA and trying to deviate the attention from the main issue. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "Common people of India are protesting to save the constitution, they are protesting while holding the constitution & singing the national anthem but they are being fired at. People of India are being killed mercilessly." Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha said,"The government has no shame, they are firing at students, they do such atrocities on women." TMC moves 6 amendments to Prez’s speech; questions silence on J&K, CAA, economic slowdown. Some Congress members were heard raising slogans, seeking "azadi" (freedom) from the CAA, NPR and NRC. Despite the protests, at least nine questions were taken up during the Question Hour, the first in the current Budget session. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "You are fake Hindus," he said in an attack on the BJP, adding that if its members were "asli (genuine) Hindus", then they would have behaved differently. Opposition staged walkout as BJP MP Parvesh Verma starts speaking in the Lok Sabha. BJP Parliamentary party meeting to be held on Tuesday at 9.30 am in Parliament. Rajya Sabha adjourned till 3 pm after uproar by Opposition over CAA. BJP MP Kirron Kher and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom were also present at the Parliament today. On the Jamia firing incident G Kishan Reddy, MoS Home said, "These things should not happen. Those who carry arms and do such things should be punished, government will take strict action." Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I have a fundamental issue. We run the House based on rules. There is Rule 267 for discussion. Why there is such a rule in the book if it is not allowed." When the House met for the day today at 11 am, Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu read out an obituary reference on the passing away of Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said Al Said and also on the death of 29 people and animals in Australia's bushfires. Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to departed souls. Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu also mentioned sitting member M C Mary Kom being awarded the Padma Vibhushan, saying she is the first woman spokesperson of the country to be decorated with the award. Congress said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come to Parliament and clarify his position on BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde's "objectionable" remarks on Mahatma Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the BJP parliamentary meeting. TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have given suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha over "prevailing situation in the country due to proposed NPR-NRC following the Citizenship Amendment Act". AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'demand to expedite the death sentence of 2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts.' BJP MP RK Sinha has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha, over 'anti-India propaganda under the guise of protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)'