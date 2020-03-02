Parliament LIVE: Discussions on Direct Tax Bill, 2020 begin in Rajya Sabha

India

New Delhi, Mar 12: The Rajya Sabha on Friday will take up for discussion The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020, The Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The Victim and Witness Protection and Assistance Bill, 2020, among others.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday clarified in the Rajya Sabha that no citizen would be marked 'doubtful' and no document would be sought during the National Population Register (NPR) process. The announcement came as the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, an ally of the BJP, opposed the exercise.

Discussions begin in Rajya Sabha on the Direct Tax Bill, 2020. A parliamentary panel has asked state-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) to look at measures to remove hindrances for timely execution of expansion projects and optimally utilise the plan outlay. The Question Hour kicks off with queries on health problems in women and children. The Rajya Sabha on Friday will take up for discussion The Uniform Civil Code in India Bill, 2020, The Indian Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: The culprits, they may be of any religion, caste or party, they will not be spared. They will be brought before the law. Rahul Gandhi on being asked why he's not sending his core team members to Rajya Sabha: I'm not Congress President, I'm not taking decisions on RS nominees. I am informing the youth of the country about the economy. Who is in my team, who is not in my team is of no consequence. Naresh Gujral, SAD in Rajya Sabha said, "This reminded me of 1984 when an orgy of violence was unleashed by mobs led by Congress leaders for 3 days. Almost 300 innocent people were massacred on streets of Delhi. Only impartial&transparent inquiry commission can reveal the truth." Naresh Gujral, Shiromani Akali Dal in Rajya Sabha said, "February 23 was a dark day in Delhi's history. Communal fire engulfed the city, armed hooligans attacked innocent Hindus & Muslims. However, the police response was inadequate." Elamaram Kareem of CPI(M), said, "Inaction of Home Ministry even after intelligence inputs made the situation worse. Police, who were under the central government, were mere spectators when the hooligans ran riots." TRS leader Banda Prakash requests Amit Shah to take necessary steps and arrest those responsible for the Delhi riots irrespective of which party they belong to. Prakash said the violence was no less than the coronavirus that left Delhi shaken for several days. BJP's Uday Pratap Singh welcomes the Railway PPP mode which would be a revolution in the railways. Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant mentions that elevated trains for the local routes are a must. He also says that the general managers should have some financial/administrative powers. In Rajya Sabha, BJP's Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi lists the steps taken by Home Minister from February 24 to 27 with regard to the Delhi violence. Short discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi is on. INC's Kapil Sibal speaks: "There are two types of virus — Coronavirus, that spread internationally and a communal virus here, that is spreading; who are the collaborators of the virus being spread? We've seen videos of police hitting a wounded man who later died, but later the cops said they don't know anything about this. Lok Sabha discusses demand of grants for the Ministry of Railways. Rajya Sabha passes the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha. It was approved by Lok Sabha on March 6. The Bill replaces an ordinance. Parliament on Thursday passed amendments to the insolvency law that will help ring-fence successful bidders of insolvent companies from risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters. Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke about all the measures and efforts taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. "We are reaching out to our nationals and ensuring that they are in good health. We are focusing on students there and our endeavor is to facilitate their early return. We are in touch with the governments there to provide treatment facilities to those tested positive for the virus," he says The Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar says 6000 Indians stranded in Iran including 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and J&K and 300 students. The outbreak of coronavirus is a matter of concern and that the matter needs to be dealt with responsibly, says Jaishankar. Indians should avoid non-essential travel, says Jaishankar Now, EAM Jaishankar briefs Lok Sabha on Coronavirus outbreak. "What happened in Yes Bank," he shouts as the Speaker ignores him. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury brings up the issue of banks defaulting in India. After the outbreak, the number of passengers fell to around 62,000 per day, says Puri, adding that after the travel advisory issued on Wednesday, this number is expected to come down to 40,000 per day. Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said that on an average, around 70,000 passengers are processed through various airports in India. The Rajya Sabha is expected to begin its debate on Delhi Violence today. Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to follow No proposal to adjourn Parliament sine die in the wake of Coronavirus: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla