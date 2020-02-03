  • search
    Parliament LIVE: Centre to respond to SC' job reservation order at 4 pm in Rajya Sabha

    By oneindia staff
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 10: Opposition parties in Lok Sabha on Monday targeted the government over the Supreme Court order that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments, saying the Centre has failed to defend the reservation system. Hitting back, the government said the Congress is trying to politicise a sensitive issue.

    Representational image

    Stay tuned for Live updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:48 PM, 10 Feb
    Experts at various airports have so far screened 1,818 flights, covering a total of 1,97,192 passengers, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed Lok Sabha on Monday as he spoke on steps taken by the government to deal with Novel Coronavirus. He also said that screening of passengers has been initiated at 12 major seaports and all minor ports in the country to identify passengers and crew coming from China and to isolate them in case they are found symptomatic.
    2:21 PM, 10 Feb
    Bandyopadhyay responded to the Speaker's request by saying Moitra was a first time MP and he would convey Birla's words. "Sir, she is a first time MP, she is very jovial and very promising. I will definitely convey your message to her but you too kindly bless her," he said.
    2:21 PM, 10 Feb
    As the West Bengal MP rose to say something again, Birla said she was again making undue comments. Then the Speaker told TMC leader of the House Sudip Bandyopadhyay to advice his party MP, Moitra, to behave and not to make undue comments during proceedings of the House and that too sitting in someone else's seat.
    2:20 PM, 10 Feb
    The Speaker's comments came after Moitra made certain remarks on the chair after she was not given an opportunity to ask a supplementary question on the country's growth rate during the Question Hour.
    2:20 PM, 10 Feb
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday cautioned TMC member Mahua Moitra against making undue remarks during debates and casting aspersions on the chair's impartiality during proceedings of the House.
    2:20 PM, 10 Feb
    Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday expressed displeasure over members bringing placards and posters in the House and said there should be a debate on whether such things can be allowed to be displayed when proceedings are on. As TMC member Saugata Roy rose to speak on The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020, BJP members from West Bengal started displaying posters which had 'Save Democracy in West Bengal' written on them. "In your dispensation such things should not be allowed," Roy told the Speaker.
    2:19 PM, 10 Feb
    The Government on Monday introduced a bill in Lok Sabha which seeks to confer the status of institution of national importance to a cluster of ayurveda institutions in Gujarat. The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by Minister of State in Ministry of Ayush Sripad Yesso Naik. The Bill seeks to confer the status of Institution of National Importance to the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Jamnagar by conglomerating the cluster of Ayurveda institutes at Gujarat Ayurveda University campus, Jamnagar. The three institutes which would be clubbed are Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences. Saugata Roy (TMC) opposed the introduction of the Bill and questioned the reason for setting up the institute in Gujarat.
    2:19 PM, 10 Feb
    Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Kalyan Banerjee (TMC) targeted the government, saying there has been an onslaught on SC and ST reservation since the Modi government came to power. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot will make a statement on the issue in Lok Sabha in the afternoon.
    2:19 PM, 10 Feb
    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also urged Speaker Om Birla to expunge remarks made by opposition members against the government. Birla said he would look into the issue.
    2:19 PM, 10 Feb
    Opposition parties in Lok Sabha on Monday targeted the government over the Supreme Court order that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments, saying the Centre has failed to defend the reservation system. Hitting back, the government said the Congress is trying to politicise a sensitive issue.
    2:17 PM, 10 Feb
    Replying to another question, the Union Minister said there has been a decreasing trend in dropout rate in higher education institutions like IITs and IIMs over the last five years. "This has been achieved by taking a number of corrective measures to minimise the dropout which include appointment of advisor to monitor the academic progress of students and peer assisted learning," Pokhriyal said.
    2:17 PM, 10 Feb
    Gogoi said sexual harassment and bullying often takes place in many higher education institutions and action should be taken in such incidents. He also said a group of men allegedly molested the students after gatecrashing Gargi College during a festival. Reports said the incident came to light when some of the students took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the fest at the college on February 6 and alleged that security personnel did nothing to control the unruly groups.
    2:17 PM, 10 Feb
    Replying to a question of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in Lok Sabha, Pokhriyal said the government was aware of the incident at Gargi College, a reputed institute in the national capital. "Those who were involved in the incident were outsiders and not students. It was not a good incident. The college administration has been told to take action in the incident," he said during Question Hour.
    2:17 PM, 10 Feb
    HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday said outsiders were behind the alleged molestation of students at an all-women college in Delhi and the administration of the institute has been told to take action.
    2:15 PM, 10 Feb
    The Labour and Employment Ministry on Monday said procedures and policies are being streamlined to ensure speedy redressal of grievances related to EPFO, ESIC and other entities under it. In 2019, there were a total of 9,02,203 complaints on the EPFi Grievance Management System (EPFiGMS) and out of them, 8,38,579 complaints were disposed of, as per official data provided to the Lok Sabha in a written reply.
    2:14 PM, 10 Feb
    Govt living in denial; rising unemployment, falling consumption making India poorer, says Chidambaran in Rajya Sabha
    2:14 PM, 10 Feb
    Economy close to collapse, being attended by incompetent doctors: Former FM P Chidambaram in RS
    2:13 PM, 10 Feb
    Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot will make a statement in Lok Sabha on the recent Supreme Court ruling that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation in promotion for SC/STs, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the House on Monday. Amid demands by opposition to raise the issue in Lok Sabha, Singh said, "The recent SC ruling is a sensitive issue" and the social justice and empowerment minister will make a statement on the subject in the House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met senior ministers this morning in his Parliament House office. Though such meetings are routine during Parliament sessions, Monday's meet assumes importance in the backdrop of the court ruling. There, however, was no official word on it. The Supreme Court has ruled that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation in promotion for SCs, STs and OBCs in government jobs.
    12:08 AM, 8 Feb
    Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 11 a.m. on February 10.
    12:08 AM, 8 Feb
    Statement by Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan on government response to novel coronavirus in progress. T.K. Rangarajan asks the Minister what steps the country's citizenry should take to deal with the outbreak. Vaiko, MDMK, Tamil aNadu, asks how many Indians and INdian students are still stranded in Wuhan. Dr. Amar Patnaik, BJD, Odisha, asks if causes of the outbreak, especially regarding eating of bat meat, has been identified.
    4:02 PM, 7 Feb
    Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on today's incident in the Parliament, demands "to check the CCTV footage and take immediate action against the people who mishandle me".
    2:34 PM, 7 Feb
    Moments after the ruckus in Lok Sabha that led to the house being adjourned, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his anguish over the incident.
    2:13 PM, 7 Feb
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "There is an issue in Wayanad about them not having a Medical College so I wanted to raise.BJP obviously doesn't like it if I speak.We are not allowed to speak in Parliament.See visuals,Manickam Tagore (Cong MP) didn't attack anyone rather he was attacked."
    2:12 PM, 7 Feb
    Scuffle in Lok Sabha: Meeting underway in Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi's chamber in Parliament. Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan also present. Earlier, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhry met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over the issue.
    1:32 PM, 7 Feb
    In a written reply in Lok Sabha, Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said malnutrition can increase morbidity and mortality by reducing resistance to infection.
    1:26 PM, 7 Feb
    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met the speaker in the Lok Sabha earlier today.
    1:23 PM, 7 Feb
    "BJP doesn't want me to speak in Lok Sabha," claimed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
    12:57 PM, 7 Feb
    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned Rahul Gandhi’s ‘dande’ remark against PM Modi.
    12:54 PM, 7 Feb
    Jagdambika Pal, BJP MP: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan was speaking in Lok Sabha on Rahul Gandhi's statement when Congress MP Manickam Tagore charged towards him. It is an unfortunate event for democracy.
    12:29 PM, 7 Feb
    The Lok Sabha adjourned Till 1 PM.
