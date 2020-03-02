Parliament LIVE: HM Amit Shah replies to discussion on Delhi violence in RS
New Delhi, Mar 12: Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday said the violence in Delhi took place because of the communal virus that was spread by the people who were giving speeches in the days before.
Meanwhile, a debate on Delhi riots will take place in the afternoon, Naidu said. Over 50 people have died in the violence. On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah had vowed not to spare anyone involved in the violence and also stated that it will be lesson for the country on what befalls those who indulge in rioting.
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates:
7:04 PM, 12 Mar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha: The culprits, they may be of any religion, caste or party, they will not be spared. They will be brought before the law.
6:13 PM, 12 Mar
Rahul Gandhi on being asked why he's not sending his core team members to Rajya Sabha: I'm not Congress President, I'm not taking decisions on RS nominees. I am informing the youth of the country about the economy. Who is in my team, who is not in my team is of no consequence.
5:11 PM, 12 Mar
Naresh Gujral, SAD in Rajya Sabha said, "This reminded me of 1984 when an orgy of violence was unleashed by mobs led by Congress leaders for 3 days. Almost 300 innocent people were massacred on streets of Delhi. Only impartial&transparent inquiry commission can reveal the truth."
5:07 PM, 12 Mar
Naresh Gujral, Shiromani Akali Dal in Rajya Sabha said, "February 23 was a dark day in Delhi's history. Communal fire engulfed the city, armed hooligans attacked innocent Hindus & Muslims. However, the police response was inadequate."
4:41 PM, 12 Mar
Elamaram Kareem of CPI(M), said, "Inaction of Home Ministry even after intelligence inputs made the situation worse. Police, who were under the central government, were mere spectators when the hooligans ran riots."
4:41 PM, 12 Mar
TRS leader Banda Prakash requests Amit Shah to take necessary steps and arrest those responsible for the Delhi riots irrespective of which party they belong to. Prakash said the violence was no less than the coronavirus that left Delhi shaken for several days.
4:38 PM, 12 Mar
BJP's Uday Pratap Singh welcomes the Railway PPP mode which would be a revolution in the railways.
4:37 PM, 12 Mar
Shiv Sena's Arvind Ganpat Sawant mentions that elevated trains for the local routes are a must. He also says that the general managers should have some financial/administrative powers.
3:29 PM, 12 Mar
In Rajya Sabha, BJP's Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi lists the steps taken by Home Minister from February 24 to 27 with regard to the Delhi violence.
3:28 PM, 12 Mar
Short discussion on the recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi is on. INC's Kapil Sibal speaks: "There are two types of virus — Coronavirus, that spread internationally and a communal virus here, that is spreading; who are the collaborators of the virus being spread? We've seen videos of police hitting a wounded man who later died, but later the cops said they don't know anything about this.
3:28 PM, 12 Mar
Lok Sabha discusses demand of grants for the Ministry of Railways.
3:28 PM, 12 Mar
Rajya Sabha passes the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020.
1:38 PM, 12 Mar
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed by voice vote in Rajya Sabha. It was approved by Lok Sabha on March 6. The Bill replaces an ordinance.
1:38 PM, 12 Mar
Parliament on Thursday passed amendments to the insolvency law that will help ring-fence successful bidders of insolvent companies from risk of criminal proceedings for offences committed by previous promoters.
1:20 PM, 12 Mar
Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke about all the measures and efforts taken by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
12:39 PM, 12 Mar
"We are reaching out to our nationals and ensuring that they are in good health. We are focusing on students there and our endeavor is to facilitate their early return. We are in touch with the governments there to provide treatment facilities to those tested positive for the virus," he says
12:37 PM, 12 Mar
The Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar says 6000 Indians stranded in Iran including 1,100 pilgrims from Maharashtra and J&K and 300 students.
12:35 PM, 12 Mar
The outbreak of coronavirus is a matter of concern and that the matter needs to be dealt with responsibly, says Jaishankar.
12:33 PM, 12 Mar
Indians should avoid non-essential travel, says Jaishankar
12:26 PM, 12 Mar
Now, EAM Jaishankar briefs Lok Sabha on Coronavirus outbreak.
12:16 PM, 12 Mar
"What happened in Yes Bank," he shouts as the Speaker ignores him.
12:15 PM, 12 Mar
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury brings up the issue of banks defaulting in India.
12:14 PM, 12 Mar
After the outbreak, the number of passengers fell to around 62,000 per day, says Puri, adding that after the travel advisory issued on Wednesday, this number is expected to come down to 40,000 per day.
12:14 PM, 12 Mar
Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said that on an average, around 70,000 passengers are processed through various airports in India.
12:13 PM, 12 Mar
The Rajya Sabha is expected to begin its debate on Delhi Violence today. Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to follow
12:13 PM, 12 Mar
No proposal to adjourn Parliament sine die in the wake of Coronavirus: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
12:13 PM, 12 Mar
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over the "impact of high aviation fuel prices and coronavirus on the domestic air services."
8:01 PM, 11 Mar
"Those behind riots will not be spared irrespective of their religion, caste or party affiliation," said Amit Shah.
7:28 PM, 11 Mar
"We did not take the riots casually. Prima facie, I believe that the riots were pre-planned. I assured families of the riot victims that the culprits will not be spared no matter which religion, caste or political party they belong to," said Amit Shah.
7:26 PM, 11 Mar
Analysing CCTV footage using face identification software, says Amit Shah, adding it does not discriminate on basis of religion or clothes.
9:12 AM, 2 Mar
Trinamool Congress (TMC), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over violence in Delhi.
9:13 AM, 2 Mar
Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury & K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi violence.
9:17 AM, 2 Mar
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
9:18 AM, 2 Mar
Union Health & Family Welfare Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan to introduce The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha today.
9:18 AM, 2 Mar
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to move The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha today.
9:51 AM, 2 Mar
Trinamool Congress MPs will stage dharna near Gandhi statue at the Parliament today at 10.30.
9:54 AM, 2 Mar
KK Ragesh, CPI(M) MP has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over violence in Delhi.
10:06 AM, 2 Mar
Congress party has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha, over the issue of violence in Delhi.
10:28 AM, 2 Mar
The Opposition parties separately sent 23 notices in Lok Sabha in connection with the deadly Delhi riots.
10:30 AM, 2 Mar
Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress, AIMIM and DMK are among the parties to have sent notices in the Lower House of Parliament.
10:42 AM, 2 Mar
Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MPs protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over violence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/KAFIGi3IcI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament; the second phase of Budget Session.
11:10 AM, 2 Mar
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after an obituary reference to Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, JD(U) MP from Valmiki Nagar, Bihar who passed away on 28th February.
11:32 AM, 2 Mar
Delhi: Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over #DelhiViolence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. pic.twitter.com/PmzdkSj5Fo
Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over Delhi Violence, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
11:33 AM, 2 Mar
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal arrives in Parliament to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
11:56 AM, 2 Mar
Covering their eyes with black bands and holding a finger on their lips in an apparent imitation of the Gandhi's Three Monkeys, TMC MPs Mohua Mitra, Sukhendu Shekhar Rai held protest over Delhi riot inside the Parliament premises today.
11:59 AM, 2 Mar
AAP MPs Sanjay Singh, Bhagwant Mann, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta heldb protest in front of Gandhi statue of Parliament against violence in Delhi. They raised slogans of "BJP murdabad".
12:06 PM, 2 Mar
Ruckus ensues in the Upper House of Parliament as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused to take up the issue of Delhi riots. RS adjourned till 2pm following commotion.
1:54 PM, 2 Mar
Returning to Parliament to resume the session, with the violence in Delhi uppermost in our minds. Congress MPs made their feelings clear this morning before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue: pic.twitter.com/xZdYlEEyqD
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tweets, "Returning to Parliament to resume the session, with the violence in Delhi uppermost in our minds. Congress MPs made their feelings clear this morning before Mahatma Gandhi’s statue."
2:20 PM, 2 Mar
Congress MP's show placards and raise slogans in Lok Sabha demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over.
2:38 PM, 2 Mar
Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi in Lok Sabha: Those who didn't take any action even after 3000 people were killed in 1984, the same people are today creating a ruckus here. I strongly condemn this attitude.
2:40 PM, 2 Mar
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow following uproar over Delhi Violence.
3:37 PM, 2 Mar
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day as ruckus continued over the discussion on recent Delhi riots.
3:38 PM, 2 Mar
Lok Sabha is adjourned for the day after resuming proceedings briefly.
9:17 AM, 3 Mar
KK Ragesh, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP, has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over violence in Delhi.
9:20 AM, 3 Mar
Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma have given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, over violence in Delhi.
10:24 AM, 3 Mar
BJP MP Saroj Pandey has given Zero Hour Notice over 'one nation, one election.'
10:25 AM, 3 Mar
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called a meeting of leaders of all political parties as logjam over Delhi violence continues in the Parliament.
